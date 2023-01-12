From Adidas to Ugg: Here Are the Best Deals From Zappos’ Massive Winter Sale
Take up to 70% off kicks from top brands
Online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos is taking up to 70% off a slew of styles now through January 23. So if you’re in need of a durable rain boot, top-rated running shoe or cozy slipper to get you through the new year, the time to shop is now.
From Adidas and New Balance to Ugg and Sperry, the sale includes myriad deals on top brands’ shoes and apparel. But with discounts this big, popular styles are sure to go quickly, so we wouldn’t wait till the 23rd to pick up that sneaker or loafer.
Below we’ve highlighted a few stand-out deals, but you can shop the entire Winter Sale here.
