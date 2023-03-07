InsideHook
Restaurants & Bars | March 7, 2023 7:39 am

LA’s Best New Restaurants Include a French Stunner

Also on the menu: cocktails, mocktails, tapas and more

Spread from Angler
Spread from Angler
Jakob Layman
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

Dry January is well over and the year is in full swing, which means restaurant openings galore and a bevy of fancy new cocktail menus to go with them. But hey, you could keep the sober pledge going and dive into the world of mocktails, which are officially here to stay, at least in Los Angeles. So whether it’s a table full of Spanish-influenced tapas in Fairfax or the reawakening of a fancy schmancy seafood purveyor in Beverly Hills, you’ll be covered for dinner, drinks or dupes.

NA-groni, anyone?

Interior of Juliet
Interior of Juliet
Shade Degges

Juliet

Culver City

Juliet is a sister restaurant to pre-existing Culver City staple Margot and West Hollywood outpost Norah, but also manages to remain a thing unto itself. Designed by ​​Jeremiah Brent, the Parisian-inspired, patio-heavy space is a gorgeous tribute to European elegance and SoCal minimalism. With a seafood-focused menu and an emphasis on small wine producers, daily oysters, chilled mussels and the whipped cod dip are a great way to start, with little delights like duck confit “cigars” and saffron ricotta gnocchi to round things out. The rare L.A. restaurant that’s open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight, swing by around the magic 3 to 5 p.m. hour for oysters and wine, or hit up breakfast, lunch or dinner at your leisure. Yes, even Mondays.

Cobb from Hudson House
Cobb from Hudson House
Hudson House

Hudson House

West Hollywood

Hudson House brings a little Southern charm and hospitality to the sometimes frantic Sunset Strip. Just on the edge of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, this charming new restaurant is decked out with globe lights and a curving, warm wooden bar, vintage mirrors and custom tile floors, plus blue leather banquettes. The menu is similarly inviting with seafood classics like a shrimp cocktail, lobster rolls and clam chowder. They don’t just leave it at seafood, either, with comfort food like steak frites, a French dip and a cheeseburger, complete with Hudson’s signature sauce. 

Start Dry January Off Right at LA’s Best NA Bottle Shop
Start Dry January Off Right at LA’s Best NA Bottle Shop

Plus, top picks from Boisson owner Nick Bodkins for your sober (or sober-ish) start to 2023

Sea Snails from Angler
Sea Snails from Angler
Jakob Layman

Angler

Beverly Grove

The long-awaited return of Angler has sent a buzz through L.A.’s seafood-loving community — would the new and improved 2.0 version live up to the hype? The answer is a resounding yes, as crowd-pleasers like seaweed rice with cured egg yolk and fried striped bass collar take over Instagram feeds. Backed by Saison Hospitality, the restaurant’s culinary director, Paul Chung, places hearth cooking and the Pacific Ocean at the center of this concept, along with nods to his own Korean heritage. The result is a high-end restaurant that truly feels like a special occasion, but without any of the stuffiness diners once associated with Beverly Hills. Go for the embered oysters and ‘nduja bluefin tuna toast, stay for the absolutely surprising squash blossom nudi — a vegetarian dish that doesn’t feel like an afterthought — and always, always finish with the expertly balanced, salty and smoky embered caramel sundae.

Spread from Negroni
Spread from Negroni
Jakob Layman

Negroni

Fairfax

This Latin American bistro and bar is taking North America by storm, and after a visit or two it’s easy to see why. A whole spread of tapas options range from sashimi and sushi to octopus, rock shrimp, tiraditos and tartares, making the fruit of the sea an integral part of this hearty menu. Later on, though, pastas, a heavenly take on short ribs and a massive tomahawk take over, with salads and cauliflower steak rounding out the vegetarian options. If you’re up for a mix of seafood and carbs, go for the unexpectedly great shrimp gnocchi, and pair it with one of their in-house Negroni or spritz options — or keep things chill with the expertly named NA-groni. (If you’re gonna be sober, the least they can do is give you some wordplay.)

Oysters from Leona’s Sushi House
Oysters from Leona’s Sushi House
Leona’s Sushi House

Leona’s Sushi House

Studio City

While those who live in the infamous San Fernando Valley have long had to schlep to other climes for excellent fine-dining options, that is simply no longer the case! Leona’s Sushi House is the latest truly excellent kitchen to open up shop in Studio City, joining a whole host of newcomers in nearby Sherman Oaks, but managing to stand out from the crowd with three distinct dining spaces. Grab a stool in the casual sushi lounge and watch the chefs perform omakase magic in the early evening, or make it a cozy outdoor date in the romantic outside area. For larger groups or colder nights — which have been weirdly frequent lately — a large indoor “living room” continues the moody, romantic vibe, just with big booths and sturdy tables. Every single thing here is good, but the specialty rolls and udon carbonara are not to be missed, and a sweet-and-sour virgin mojito was one of the best I’ve had in recent memory.

More Like This

Gambling
Los Angeles Has an Illegal Casino Problem
blondshell album Sabrina Teitelbaum
Blondshell Is the Next Big LA Rock Artist
Various types of caviar from restaurants around Los Angeles
The Caviar Renaissance Has Space for Classics and Cannoli

Most Popular

Connor McDavid celebrates a goal with teammates It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Travis Kelce Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
The MV Gemini cruise ship For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Chicken from Brine in NYC. The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
The Best luxury sports watches on a black background The Best Luxury Sports Watches

Recommended

Suggested for you

It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New "SNL"
For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
The Best Luxury Sports Watches

Keep Reading

Mark DeRosa

Mark DeRosa on Managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic
A wood water tower since atop an NYC building.

NYC's Water Towers Are Headed to Your Living Room
bottles of Sommarøy gin and vodka

Sommarøy and the Art of Lower-Proof Spirits
Dyson products on a dark red and light red background

This Dyson Sale Is Here Just in Time for Spring Cleaning
a collage of the best rain jackets for men on a pink and blue dotted background

April Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023
The 2023 Genesis GV60, the first electric vehicle from the brand. We reviewed the SUV.

Genesis GV60 Completes an Irresistible EV Triumvirate
an Ergatta Rower on a blue and black background

Review: The Apartment-Friendly Ergatta Rower Gamifies Fitness and Looks Good, Too
Spread from Angler

LA’s Best New Restaurants Include a French Stunner
Coach Gerard Burley of Sweat DC fitness studio

Life After European Pro Ball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G

Trending

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Wayne Shorter’s 6 Essential Recordings