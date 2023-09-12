Your Guide to Chicago’s 26 Most In-Demand Fall Concerts

From sold-out shows in 100-seat rooms to sold-out arena shows where it’d cost you a month’s rent to see a 23-year-old, the Chicago fall concert season is packed with up-and-comers. And John Wick.

All of the following shows are technically sold out, but these days, a concert being sold out doesn’t mean you need to stay home. We used Stubhub to search for tickets available on the secondary market since they typically have the most options for each sold-out show and don’t hide as many fees as some other resellers. Maybe you missed out on tickets the first time around, but don’t miss out on these concerts.

Nothing But Thieves at The Vic, September 23

Enjoy the Essex band on their American tour, appearing in a smaller setting than they’d play in the U.K. Maybe this show should be in an arena. These dudes’ hooks are massive. Tickets start at $180.

Kid Quill at Subterranean, September 24

Someone grew up listening to Chance the Rapper! Tickets start at $68.

Run the Jewels at The Salt Shed, September 27, 28, 29 and 30

Four nights to celebrate their four albums. Sure, they’re a great duo and all, but how much of their popularity is due to their hand signs? Four-day pass starts at $281, September 27 tickets start at $44, September 28 tickets at $31, September 29 tickets at $29 and September 30 tickets at $25.

Matt and Kim at Metro, October 3

Looking to feel good? Remember “Daylight”? Tickets start at $99.

Slowdive at Riviera Theatre, October 3

The best genre to age gracefully is country/Americana. Shoegaze is a close second. Everything Is Alive is the fifth Slowdive record in a 30-plus year career, and it’s anything but a retread. Tickets start at $66, floor tickets at $90.

Wilderado at Thalia Hall, October 3

A more affordable The War on Drugs. Slightly more affordable. Tickets start at $56, floor tickets at $82.

Chappell Roan at House of Blues, October 4

She’s on the “Sad Girl Starter Pack” Spotify playlist and that’s not wrong. “Red Wine Supernova” could be a Taylor Swift single (if a couple lines were edited). Tickets start at $75. Some tickets remain for the October 5 show.

Bonnie Raitt at The Chicago Theatre, October 8

The blues legend who won Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys and saw a 12,900% increase in sales after the win is on a victory lap. It’s well deserved. Tickets start at $125.

Scowl at Subterranean, October 8

One of the best hardcore bands working today. Screw it — they’re one of the best rock and roll bands working today. They’re also one of the bands in a Taco Bell ad campaign. Tickets start at $54.

Thundercat at The Salt Shed, October 12

When was the last time a jazz artist was this popular? Other than Kenny G, obviously. Tickets start at $76.

Junior H at Allstate Arena, October 13

Lots and lots of sad boys are interested in attending the “Sad Boyz Tour.” Junior H is 23 years old. How old is too old to refer to yourself as a boy? When you can rent a car? Tickets start at $138. Floor tickets start at $1,074 (!).

Superheaven at Bottom Lounge, October 13

If you miss drop D tuning and big muff pedals, do I have a band for you! Tickets start at $62.

Model/Actriz at The Hideout, October 15

For fans of Protomartyr. These guys are going to be on so many music festival bills in 2024. Tickets start at $36.

Lil Uzi Vert at Aragon Ballroom, October 23

Pink Tape is a very good new record (especially “Nakamura”), but it’ll be hard to ever top 2017’s Luv is Rage 2. Tickets start at $113.

Jaboukie at Beat Kitchen, October 25

This should have definitely been moved to a bigger room. The walls will sweat for Jaboukie’s homecoming show. Tickets start at $122

Deadmau5 at Radius, October 28

Does he wear a spooky mouse head the Saturday before Halloween? Tickets start at $111.

Queen + Adam Lambert at United Center, October 31

Spend Halloween with the fourth most successful American Idol contestant and an astrophysicist. Tickets start at $94, floor tickets $328.

Aidan Bissett at Schubas, October 31

Spend Halloween with a dude who looks like a model and appears on NOW That’s What I Call Music! 79 (not a joke). Tickets start at $80.

Connor Price at House of Blues, November 1

Somebody grew up listening to Drake! Tickets start at $63.

The Hives at Bottom Lounge, November 5

Their new record is just as good as Veni Vidi Vicious. There are 23 years between those records. Tickets start at $297.

Taylor Acorn at Cobra Lounge, November 11

“Before He Cheats” meets Paramore. Tickets start at $151.

Skinny Puppy at House of Blues, November 14 and 15

I’m not saying the House of Blues is the official venue of “final” shows from industrial legends, but I’m pretty sure Ministry played a half-dozen “final” shows at House of Blues. Anyway, Skinny Puppy is advertising this as their final tour. November 14 tickets start at $74, November 15 tickets start at $72. Some tickets are still available for the November 13 show.

Pierce the Veil at Aragon Ballroom, November 30 and December 1

They evolved into an arena act 15 years into their screamo career — that’s quite a feat. Maybe if this was in an actual arena, it could be one night and tickets would cost half as much. November 30 tickets start at $86, December 1 tickets start at $105.

Damien Rice at Auditorium Theatre, December 1

Artists with extremely delicate sounds sound even better in grand theaters. Tickets start at $141.

The Japanese House at Metro, December 3

So many people, so many couples, are going to feel their feels at this show. Bring a date. Tickets start at $133.

Dogstar at Thalia Hall, December 7

Keanu Reeves is the ideal Hollywood rock star because he just plays bass and always looks happy to be there. He’s not going to sing. He is going to smile. What a guy! Tickets start at $119.