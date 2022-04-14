InsideHook
Music | April 14, 2022 6:30 am

George Harrison CBD Joints Are…Actually Way Cooler Than You Think

The Harrison estate teamed up with Dad Grass for a collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of "All Things Must Pass"

The Dad Grass and George Harrison "All Things Must Grass" collection, a lineup of CBD/CBG joints, rolling papers, ashtrays, rolling trays, pins, stickers and more
The George Harrison-inspired "All Things Must Grass" collection.
Dad Grass
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Any Beatles fan should already know that George Harrison had to put up with a lot. But last year’s Get Back docuseries highlighted just how much The Quiet One endured during the sessions for Let It Be: the occasional electric shock from a mic, an infamous squabble with Paul McCartney over a guitar part, some vicious taunting from John Lennon over “I Me Mine,” and a general sense of feeling shut out by McCartney and Lennon that ultimately led to him briefly quitting the band. Even the poor guy’s concerns about the rooftop concert fell on deaf ears.

Through it all, Harrison displayed an almost zen-like patience, likely due to a combination of his natural constitution and his devotion to transcendental meditation. But his affinity for the occasional cannabis product probably didn’t hurt either.

This week, to celebrate the recent 50th anniversary of Harrison’s legendary All Things Must Pass album, the folks at Dad Grass announced a new collaboration with the Harrison estate to help dads and non-dads alike mellow out.

The star of the aptly named “All Things Must Grass” collection is the George Harrison-branded, special blend of pre-rolled hemp CBD joints (which don’t contain THC, meaning they’re legal everywhere and won’t get you high) that come in a box designed to look like the All Things Must Pass cassette. But the lineup also includes signature rolling papers, an ashtray, a rolling tray, a limited-edition poster, enamel buttons and a bumper sticker.

Dad Grass

“This whole thing started with a casual conversation about the fun things that could be done to celebrate the 50th anniversary of George’s iconic album All Things Must Pass,” Dad Grass co-founders Ben Starmer and Joshua Katz told InsideHook in a statement. “We both grew up listening to it on our parents’ record player and it’s been on constant rotation ever since.”

“So when Dhani [Harrison] threw out the silly pun ‘All Things Must Grass,’ well…the rest pretty much wrote itself,” they added. “Working on a project like this, with their team, was incredible and so much fun. George’s humor was really the northstar of the concept. So for us, basically a dad joke brand that happens to sell joints, it was a dream.”

Starmer and Katz worked in conjunction with the Harrison family to develop a special blend that combines the best of their regular products — their Dad Grass CBD Joints and their Mom Grass CBG Joints.

“Dad Grass CBD Joints and Mom Grass CBG Joints are, in some ways, the equivalent of single origin coffees,” they explain. “Meaning, the CBD flower in a Dad Grass joint is all the same strain, from the same batch, grown at the same farm. The George Harrison Special Blend is our first time actually blending two different types of hemp flower together. We felt that this celebration of George Harrison was a fitting occasion for our first blend because he was, in a lot of ways, a mystic blend himself. A blend of cultures, styles, times, you name it.”

“When we set out to craft this all new kind of joint, the logical starting point was to mix CBD and CBG flower together. CBD for physical harmony and CBG for mental clarity…. Over the past year and a half, we sourced, blended and, of course, smoked hundreds of variations. Different strains of CBD and CBG flower from our different farm partners. Different ratios for the blend of the two types of flower. Different techniques for grinding and mixing. We’re pretty proud of what we ultimately rolled up. A special blend that we hope is worthy of George’s name and legacy.”

And if “All Things Must Grass” has inspired you to go digging through your record collection in search of other cannabis-related puns, have no fear: The Dad Grass guys insist that the George Harrison collection is “just part one of what we have planned” and insist that more artistic collaborations are on the horizon.

“There will only ever be one George Harrison. And there are few artistic masterpieces as special as All Things Must Pass, so this collection sets the highest of bars,” they said. “That said, there’s a few other artists we’d love to take a toke with. Legends who, like George, were pioneers in their fields. Style icons. Humanitarians. Groovy guys and gals. Inspirations for our generation and those before us. But we also love to think about what we could do with contemporary artists. The revolutionaries of today and tomorrow who are working hard to make the world a more fun and harmonious place.”

Until then, you can check out the George Harrison Special Blend here, or check out the entire collection below.

SHOP THE COLLECTION HERE

More Like This

Most Popular

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer greets San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken in the fourth inning on April 12. Nakken made history as the first woman to coach on the field in a regular season game. The First Woman to Coach on an MLB Field Was Immediately Undercut by a Comment About Her Looks
Ex-Miami coach Brian and Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands No, Bill Belichick Didn't Mean to Text Ex-Miami Coach Brian Flores to Blow Up Tom Brady Going to the Dolphins
A Lexus LX 470 SUV, which is seeing a resurgence as a modern day off-roader. Here's why I bought my 1999 LX 470. Why I Chose a Used Lexus LX 470 Over a Brand-New Ford Bronco
An empty, throne-like chair is illuminated by vibrant red lights. You Should Be Having More Chair Sex
Two musicians bodying up on a soccer field Blur vs. Oasis: Remembering the Swaggiest Soccer Match Ever Played, 25 Years Later

Recommended

Suggested for you

The First Woman to Coach on an MLB Field Was Immediately Undercut by a Comment About Her Looks
No, Bill Belichick Didn't Mean to Text Ex-Miami Coach Brian Flores to Blow Up Tom Brady Going to the Dolphins
Why I Chose a Used Lexus LX 470 Over a Brand-New Ford Bronco
You Should Be Having More Chair Sex
Blur vs. Oasis: Remembering the Swaggiest Soccer Match Ever Played, 25 Years Later
This Florida Town Is the Secret Home of the Largest Collection of Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings

Keep Reading

A bottle of the new rum/rye Hercules Mulligan near a drinking glass. We reviewed the drink and found it works best as a base spirit.

Review: Hercules Mulligan Wants to Reclaim American Drinking History
Kyrie Irving of the Nets shoots the ball over Al Horford of the Celtics

Slam-Dunk Bets for the NBA Playoffs, According to an Expert Hoop Head
A wind turbine emitting invisible energy waves.

Why Fitness Influencers Want You to Protect Yourself From Invisible Energy Waves
Fountain Square is a mix of vintage and contemporary. With throwback antique stores and duckpin bowling visitors can experience the past. Meanwhile, new restaurants and music venues draw new crowds to this thriving neighborhood on the Southeast edge of the city.

Why Your Next Weekend Getaway Should Be to Indianapolis
Rooftop of The Standard

Get a Peek at the Hottest New Residence in Miami, Courtesy of The Standard
Geraldine's Brunch Burger

We Have the Recipe for Geraldine’s Famous Brunch Burger
Veso Apertif

The Secret Joys of the Aperitif
A man holding out a credit card as he pays for a dinner date with a woman

Yes, You Should Always Pay for a Woman on a Date
The back room at Eavesdrop, a new listening room/bar in Greenpoint

This Is the Rare NYC Bar Built for Great Conversation

Trending

This Florida Town Is the Secret Home of the Largest Collection of Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings
The Professions Men and Women Should Avoid Marrying, According to a Divorce Lawyer
Did a Mob Hit Really Prevent Jerry Tarkanian From Coaching the Lakers?
“What’s a Good Dick Size?” A Penis Doctor Answers the Internet’s Burning Questions About Size.
Reds President Phil Castellini, MLB Doesn't Realize No One Needs Baseball Anymore