The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 

It’s that special time of year when all of your favorite artists are touring. Whether you’re hoping for a few hours with your top-choice headliner or attempting to discover a fresh mid-day festival act, the next three months offer ample opportunities.

Ibeyi at Miami Beach Bandshell, April 2

The French twins are at the forefront of alternative R&B, and their music belongs in every episode of Euphoria.

Tortuga Music Festival, April 14-16

Eric Church, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney and 40 or so more artists celebrate 10 years of this mostly country music fest. Wiz Khalifa is on the bill, and he sorta counts as a country artist, right? “See You Again” could be a country song?

Shygirl at The Ground, April 15

Björk is remixing her songs! Björk! That is a fantastic co-sign.

Frankie Rose at Gramps, April 15

When you live like everyday is Halloween, you need some Rose in your life. At least your nightlife.

Janet Jackson at Hard Rock Live, April 16

As it was predestined on 1997’s The Velvet Rope, you will finally be with Janet. It’s time to be “Together Again.“

Drive-By Truckers at Culture Room, April 21

The most American American band. They deserve Grateful Dead-level love but are somewhere between Old 97’s and Wilco. If the world was fair, “American Band” would be on every bar jukebox.

New Edition at Miami-Dade Arena, April 28

The girl in 1983’s “Candy Girl” is now a grandmother.

Mastodon at Sunset Cove Amphitheater, May 4

You absolutely should see the metal band that sings about seabeasts near the water.

The Gaslight Anthem at Revolution Live at the Backyard, May 9

Do you like Springsteen but can’t justify Springsteen-level ticket prices? Prefer your Jersey rock ‘n’ roll to be made by people in middle age rather than AARP members?

100 Gecs at Revolution Live at the Backyard, May 10

Do you like Paramore but can’t justify Paramore-level ticket prices? Do you like drum machines that sound like they’re about to explode?

The Historic Miami Bars Everyone Should Visit at Least Once Including a dive that dates back to 1926, and where happy hour starts at 8 a.m.

Quinn XCII at Oasis Wynwood, May 16

It’s not fun., it’s Quinn XCII.

Afrobeta at Thomson Plaza for the Arts, May 17

The Miami duo has been doing their thing since 2006. That thing is quite cool — like 1950s/Space Age/chill vibes cool.

Angel Du$t at Gramps, May 20

They’re named after a Faith No More album. And drugs. So you can guess their sound and energy. It’s quite alive. If you need some hardcore in your life, start here.

Sierra Ferrell at Culture Room, May 31

2021’s Long Time Coming has three of the best country songs from that year: “In Dreams,” “Whispering Waltz” and “West Virginia Waltz.” If you prefer your country in a Nudie suit, this is for you.

TLC and Shaggy at FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park, June 3

“No Scrubs” and “It Wasn’t Me” are diametrically opposed.

Paramore at Hard Rock Live, June 14

[Mark Hoppus voice] I guess this is growing up.

Feid at Miami-Dade Arena, June 16

Most Feid songs have close to half-a-billion streams. Maybe this concert should be at Hard Rock Stadium?

Tori Amos at Kravis Center – Dreyfoos Hall, June 17

Try to find a more devoted fanbase this spring. Try to find a more beloved performer. She may not be able to sell as many tickets as Feid or Paramore, but Amos fans are Taylor Swift- and Beyoncé-level loyal.

Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, June 21

Garbage has evolved into their generation’s Pretenders (amazing frontwoman, long track record, reliable live shows). Noel Gallagher has shockingly evolved into his generation’s Elvis Costello (consistent output with nods to the first few records, aged out of controversy, reliable live shows). Both of these things are surprising if you were listening to Garbage and Oasis in 1995.

The Smile at James L. Knight Center, June 29

You’re probably not going to be seeing “Radiohead” any time soon. Thankfully, The Smile (with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood) is pretty good, too.