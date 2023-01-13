InsideHook
The 27 Best Concerts Coming to Chicago This Winter

You'll be tempted to hole up at home. Get out and see these shows instead.

A collage of musicians who are playing concerts in Chicago in winter 2023
Who to see in Chicago this winter.
Getty
By Brandon Charles

Welcome to the darkest, coldest time of the year. Welcome to the time of the year music venues feel the warmest. 

This is not the time to stay locked away in your home. This is definitely not the time to enjoy outdoor music. This is the time to defy nature, leave your house and make like-minded friends at shows. 

January

Waltzer at Metro, January 6

Waltzer is a great name because you will want to dance. But not waltz. More like a back and forth swaying motion for people that don’t typically dance. 

Archers of Loaf at Bottom Lounge, January 13

Power pop royalty? In certain college radio circles, absolutely. 

Bobby Shmurda at The Vic, January 19

I enjoy money and I enjoy “Shmoney.”

Future and Friends at United Center, January 20

Future is a crooner, right? Modern Sinatra, right?

Glyders at Empty Bottle, January 20

The best kind of country: Chicago country. 

Forever Deaf Fest IV at Beat Kitchen, January 20 and 21

Truth in advertising. Wear black. Wear ear plugs (to protect your hearing). This fest looks great, especially Sweet Cobra. 

Thee Sacred Souls at Thalia Hall, January 20 and 21

The NPR supporter’s current favorite band. This is a compliment to both your NPR supporter friend and Thee Sacred Souls. 

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life at Metro, January 27

When you need a reminder to stay out until 4 a.m. When you need a Chicago vs. NYC DJ night.  When you need to remember Chicago invented house music. NYC is just fine. 

Plaid at Sleeping Village, January 28

I listen to Plaid when I want to feel smart while I work. Attend a Plaid show to meet other smart music fans. 

P1Harmony at Chicago Theatre, January 29

This show may be at the United Center in 2024. 

February 

EPEX at Metro, February 9

This show may also be at the United Center in 2024. 

Claire Rousay, Lia Kohl and Zander Raymond Duo @ Co-Prosperity Sphere, February 16

Bedroom pop from the future. Or now.

Margo Price at The Vic, February 21

Go to Carol’s after the show. 

Kimbra and Tei Shi at Thalia Hall, February 22

A double bill featuring two artists that may be headlining clubs larger than this in 2024. 

SZA at United Center, February 22

The potential on Ctrl has been realized on SOS

The Beths at Thalia Hall, February 24 and 25

Go see any and every New Zealand band whenever they’re in town. They didn’t travel this far to put on a bad show.

Bush at The Salt Shed, February 25

Everything zen? Sure. 

Eliza Edens at Golden Dagger, February 26

Listen to “Westlawn Cemetery” and try not to think of your parents.

Otoboke Beaver at Thalia Hall, February 26

Go see any and every Japanese band whenever they’re in town. They didn’t travel this far to put on a bad show.

March

Titus Andronicus at Bottom Lounge, March 2

“A More Perfect Union” is musical armor and a fine summation of New Jersey pride/pathos. 

Ari Lennox at House of Blues, March 8 and 10

Two chances to see someone that should be in a larger room. 

Iggy Pop at The Salt Shed, March 10

Iggy Pop is still alive and you should see him while you are still alive. 

White Reaper at Metro, March 10

Should help shake away late-winter blues.

Meet Me @ The Altar at Subterranean, March 11

Way more affordable than Paramore.

Kenia Os at House of Blues, March 15

Listen to “Flores” and go to the beach. The beach in your mind. The middle of March in Chicago is not a great time to go to the beach.

Betty Who at Riviera Theatre, March 21

Somebody does love you. 

King Tuff at Empty Bottle, March 31

Get high and hang out.

