Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no underestimating the versatility of the white pant come summer. Whether you’re heading to a bonfire, dining al fresco or attending a sweltering wedding, the lighter-colored trou in its various iterations is well equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have planned, all while managing to capture the easy, carefree essence inherent to summer. It’s a pant that can look chill, beachy and nonchalant but just as easily communicate elegance, its blank, stark canvas proving malleable to one’s sartorial whims.

All that to say, with the days of summer still to come (and Labor Day months away) there’s no more apt time to pick up a pair (or two or three) of white pants. Below we’ve gathered the 11 best pairs of white pants we could find, from linen joggers to drawstring cords and tailored trousers, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes/fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead, grab your favorites to pair with your already purchased slip-ons — just watch out for mustard.

The Best White Pants for Summer:

Just about a year out from their groundbreaking release, J.Crew’s revolutionary Giant-Fit Chinos are the pants that launched a thousand ‘fits, and a central figure in the great “big pants’ debate. We’re all about their oversized heft, and especially if you consider the fact that they’ll literally never touch you leg on account of their balloon-esque properties, they’re a shocking killer summer option.

Add a subtle touch of elegance to a tee or polo with these pleated gurkha pants in a creamy white from Todd Snyder. You might think the cinched-style waist is too formal for everyday wear, but there’s no rule that states you can’t mix n’ match a bit of casual and formal in your everyday styling.

Despite what their mind-boggling price tag might insinuate, these relaxed-fit cousins of the 874 Work Pant are anything fragile. In fact, quite the opposite — as with most Dickies makes, the Relaxed-Fit Utility Pant is constructed to worn to the ground. A few scuffs on these white pants only add to the skater-adjacent charm — Evan Mock can attest.

If you’re looking to go full beach bum this summer, consider Outerknown’s Beach Jeans. Don’t be dissuaded by these pants’ name — relaxed through the waist and thigh before tapering at the bottom, they’ll remain easy and breezy, perfect for bumming around the house or strolling into town.

If you have yet to invest in a solid pair of work pants, Adidas’ Summer Skate Trousers are your guy. Made from 100% cotton, they’re intentionally shaped for a full, relaxed fit that the kids might call “sick as hell.”

These proper trousers from Uniqlo may be fit for the office, but they contain a secret; namely, they’re impossibly light. An easy-breezy fit and acres of pillowy comfort are only enhanced by a touch of stretch.

Inspired by button-fly trousers of days past, these Alex Mill Pull-On Pants are cut from a super-durable cavalry twill fabric, fixed with a straight leg and deep pockets, then garment-dyed and wash so they’ll already feel broken in without you having to do any of the work.

Some might say that denim is too hot for the summery months, and to that, we say that you’ve clearly never tried Brooks Brother’s crispy white jeans. Cut slim and designed with a higher-rise waist, they’ve got some serious officewear appeal.

Need a little color in your life? Alex Crane’s striped Cham Trousers scream summer, while (technically) fulfilling that white pant requirement. Pair down with a casual tank, and maybe some white sneakers, for a can’t-miss warm-weather ‘fit.

Wallace and Barnes’ Carpenter Pants are undeniably the most on-trend pair of slacks on this list. Relaxed-cut? Check. Workwear inspired? Check. Reminiscent of a handsome French waiter’s ensemble? That too — it’s a good thing, we promise.

With wedding season upon us, we recommend picking up this dapper pair of drawstring trousers from Orelabar Brown. And just to be on the safe side, opt for a solid-colored shirt when styling the pants, lest you want to steal the spotlight on the bride’s big day and incur the wrath of bridezilla.

Frame’s tagline is something like “manufactured in L.A. with a London sensibility,” and if that isn’t the vibe you’re trying to nail this summer, we don’t know how to help you. It’s easy — just grab a pair of their L’Homme Slim-Fit Jeans (which have just enough stretch to keep things moving in 80-degree heat) and let them do all the work for you.