InsideHook
Internet | March 29, 2021 12:54 pm

Why Is Chet Hanks Like This?

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently went viral this weekend for trying to make "white boy summer" a thing

Chet Hanks attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chet Hanks attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
FilmMagic
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

Over the weekend, Chet Hanks — the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — found himself getting dragged on social media after an ill-advised Instagram post in which he declared that we’re on the verge of a “white boy summer.”

“I just got this feeling man … that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer,” the 30-year-old said while recording himself in his car. “Take it how you want. I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white. I’m talking about, you know, me, [R&B singer] Jon B, [rapper and singer] Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ’cause I am.”

It turns out many can’t, in fact, vibe with that. Reactions online ranged from vague amusement at the fact that this goof is actually the spawn of Tom Hanks to reminders that, thanks to hundreds of years of racism and sexism, every summer is a white-boy summer.

Despite his comment in his original video that he’s not talking about “Trump, NASCAR type” white boys, Hanks — who also occasionally goes by his rap name, Chet Haze — felt the need to post a follow-up video in which he clarifies that white-boy summer is for everyone, and that it’s not about “having any ill will, prejudice towards anybody from a different background, race, walk of life than you.”

But “white boy summer” is just the latest controversy for the self-described “black sheep” of the Hanks family. In 2015, he spoke out in a since-deleted Instagram video about why he believed it was okay for him and other white rappers to use the N-word. (Hanks, a recovering addict, later blamed his problematic thoughts on the N-word on his heavy drug use at the time.) Lately, he’s made a strange habit of speaking in a Jamaican patois, putting on the faux accent at the Golden Globes and as recently as two days ago in his Instagram Stories as he laid out the rules and regulations for white-boy summer.

Hanks has insisted in the past that speaking in the patois is no different than if he were to speak in a British accent as a gag, but of course, that’s not the case. There’s an obvious level of appropriation at play here — with the accent and, to a larger extent, with Hanks’s whole persona. There’s nothing wrong, in theory, with a white guy loving hip-hop or trying to rap, but it’s important that he does it in a way that’s both authentic and respectful.

And if this is your first exposure to the internet antics of Hanks, all of this might have you wondering, “What is this guy’s deal?”

In addition to his rap career, which began while he was in college at Northwestern with “White and Purple,” a cover of Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” with the lyrics rewritten to rep his school colors, he has followed in his dad’s footsteps as an actor. His most notable roles include appearances on Shameless, Empire and Your Honor, and he recently shared a scene with his father in the movie Greyhound.

But why? Why is he like this? What do he and Tom Hanks talk about at Thanksgiving? How did America’s dad, whose biggest vice appears to be vintage typewriters, manage to raise such a cringe-y guy who, when he’s not consistently putting his foot in his mouth, spends most of his days on social media bragging about how much he can lift?

There’s no real answer — at least not one we can figure out without an insider’s perspective on the Hanks family dynamics. And so, unfortunately, Chet Hanks remains a mystery for us to continue pondering well into this (regular, non-white boy) summer.

More Like This

Most Popular

why sit-ups are overrated It’s Time to Kill Off Sit-Ups and Crunches for Good
Illustration shows a red-haired man looking at a hot dog Why Do So Many Men With Big Penises Think They Have Small Ones?
Nike Air Max Sneakers From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
jordan bunker pandemic style After the Pandemic, We Will All Dress Like Jordan Bunker
Jay Leno attends the 20th Anniversary Hudson River Park gala at Hudson River Park's Pier 62 on October 11, 2018 in New York City. The Long-Overdue Apologies of Jay Leno Will Never Be Enough

Recommended

Suggested for you

It’s Time to Kill Off Sit-Ups and Crunches for Good
Why Do So Many Men With Big Penises Think They Have Small Ones?
From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
After the Pandemic, We Will All Dress Like Jordan Bunker
The Long-Overdue Apologies of Jay Leno Will Never Be Enough
The Oscars Just Achieved Peak Stupidity

Keep Reading

Are Men’s-Only Support Groups the Antidote to Toxic Masculinity?

Are Men’s-Only Support Groups the Antidote to Toxic Masculinity?
A portrait of actress Caitlin Stasey

Caitlin Stasey Is Blurring the Lines Between Hollywood and Adult Films
Nike Air Max Sneakers

From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
side by side headshots of Stanley Tucci and Prince William

The Important Distinction Between Bald and Balding
Chet Hanks attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Why Is Chet Hanks Like This?
The Proclamation Duo cookware by Proclamation Goods

The Proclamation Duo Is a Kitchen Essential, And Now It's 25% Off
Persol PO3105S Rounded Sunglasses

These Persol Sunglasses Are $160 Off at East Dane
Paul Newman wearing a Tautz lapel robe

The Mystery (and Glorious Return) of the Tautz Lapel Toweling Robe
Two Athletic Brewing Co. non-alcoholic beers, the Cerveza Atletica and Upside Dawn

Curious About Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer? Pick Up a Favorite on Sale.

Trending

The Oscars Just Achieved Peak Stupidity
Growing Your Own Mushrooms Is Easier Than You Think
Tater Tot Casserole Is the Secret Weapon One Pitmaster Swears By
An Ex-Tinder and Bumble Scientist Predicts the Future of Online Dating
The Year Is 2021 and We’re Still Talking About Dad Bod