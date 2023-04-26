InsideHook
Home Goods | April 26, 2023 11:07 am

Stuff We Swear By: Caraway’s Premium Food Storage Set Is Worth the Splurge

And they're on sale right now

Yes, a food storage container changed my life.
Yes, a food storage container changed my life.
Caraway/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis.

Item: Caraway Food Storage Set

Description: A 14-piece ceramic-coated glass container set from cookware brand Caraway, designed to not only store leftover food but keep it as fresh as the day you whipped it up. This is made possible with the containers’ tightly sealed glass lids, which feature smart “Air Release” tech. Beyond the technical aspects of these non-toxic receptacles (which are free of heavy metals, BPA and other harmful materials), Caraway’s take on Tupperware is extremely pleasing to the eye. I have the food storage set in the neutral shade Cream, but the collection is available in an assortment of colors, including a deep green, light blue and dark navy. The complete set includes five ceramic-coated glass containers of various sizes, four smaller boxes (for sauces, dressings, crackers and other sides), two durable straps to keep your containers from spilling on the go and convenient storage organizers to keep them neat and easily accessible when not in use.

How I use it: The most popular use case for reusable food containers is storing your leftovers. I do use Caraway’s fanciful storage set to keep leftovers, but they’re also handy for keeping chopped vegetables for meal prep and for when I need to bring my lunch or snacks the the office or park.

Why I swear by it: If you took a peek into my kitchen cupboards, you’d find an unnecessary (dare I say disturbing) number of reusable water bottles and food storage containers. Focusing on the latter issue, I don’t know why I have a surplus of plastic and glass containers to keep my food in. I have no children or live-in significant other. I’m just cooking for one here, and there is no valid reason or need to have twenty-something tiny bins, all from different brands, to keep my excess meals in. It’s definitely time to purge — especially because now I believe I’ve finally found my favorite food storage set.

Focusing purely on aesthetics for a sec, I’ve never received so many compliments on a food container before using this offering from Caraway. Actually, I don’t think I’d ever received a single compliment on a food container in my life. Since I started transporting my lunches to the office in the large container offering (an 8.55 x 8.55 x 2.61 sized option with a 10-cup capacity) I’ve had multiple coworkers stop in their tracks in front of my desk to admire it. The clean, modern design of the containers also makes eating leftovers a bit more desirable, IMO.

She’s a beaut.
Caraway

But back to the technical specs, upon opening the product you can immediately sense a difference between Caraway’s food storage set and your basic piece of plastic Tupperware.

For starters, the containers feel noticeably solid and durable (which, admittedly, can make transporting a bit cumbersome, but even toting around the large container I don’t feel it’s a significant drag). Meanwhile, the glass lids suction so tightly onto their bases, I’ve occasionally struggled to yank them off, ensuring no spillage occurs while traveling, and also assuring me I’m getting the freshest leftovers possible. Even the dot and dash inserts — smaller receptacles that nest in the larger containers — which I, at first, thought I’d never use, are actually super convenient for keeping dressings and sauces separated.

Now I understand, $305 is an absurd price to pay for food storage containers. But if you meal prep, bring a lunch to work or just love leftovers, I think investing in a high-quality, extremely good-looking set of reliable food storage isn’t the craziest of ideas. And it feels silly to admit, but Caraway’s Food Storage Set has changed the way I eat for the better. I’m more inclined to cook at home, meal prep and save money (and reduce waste!) by eating leftovers from these attractive-looking, highly functional containers. Having a complete set of robust, matching containers (that sit neatly in their included storage rack) instead of a bottomless pit of old, stained plastic containers under my kitchen counter, makes me feel like I’ve somewhat got my shit together.

Also, for a limited time, you can cop Caraway’s Food Storage Set for $245, saving you 20% during the brand’s Mother’s Day sale. Coincidentally, this would make for a phenomenal gift for Mom, since it’s likely high time she retires her ancient set of Tupperware.

buy here: $305 $245

More Like This

The New York Times Custom Birthday Book, on a newspaper background
Why the New York Times Birthday Book Is the Best Gift I’ve Ever Given
A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2023
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023
A woman and man working out with the Mirror, a home fitness device embedded in a reflective mirror. We take a look at why the home gym is the perfect Mother's Day gift for 2022.
Gifting the Mirror Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Flex, Literally

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

MR P. Striped Organic Cotton-Jersey Drawstring Shorts

$140$56

Grab This Elevated Lounge Short from Mr P. Right Now for 60% Off
J.Crew Garment-dyed selvedge twill shirt

$118$32

J.Crew’s Garment-Dyed Selvedge Twill Shirt Is on Sale for $32
NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender

$150$103

Save 31% on This NutriBullet Blender
a beige Wills Cotton Cashmere Crewneck Sweater on a grey background

$88$44

Wills’ $44 Cashmere Crewneck Is Still the Best Style Deal on the Internet
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

John Mulaney in "Baby J"

John Mulaney Blew Up His Life, Then Made the Most Important Stand-Up Special of His Career
A man staring at the sky, sitting in a beach chair.

Why Leaning Into Boredom Is a Superpower
Man with headset playing video game

Here’s How to Not Be a Manchild in Your Relationship
John Cotter's "Losing Music"

One Man's Journey of Diagnosis and Recovery
Desolas Mezcal on a table with a glass and orange slices. There's a mezcal for every palate, even if you don't like mezcal.

10 Mezcals to Try If You Don’t Think You Like Mezcal
A football team of teenagers depicted in a black and white photo

How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity
The interior of the NYC Soho Golden Goose FORWARD Store

Golden Goose’s New Store Reimagines the Future of Sustainable Retail
photo of a ratan backyard set from Wayfair on a patio

All the Best Outdoor Furniture Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale
Furniture and appliances under $100 during Wayfair's Way Day sale

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2023 Deals Under $100

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History