Home Goods | March 15, 2023 11:01 am

Our 40 Favorite Sleep Products for a Better Night’s Rest

Featuring smart alarm clocks, memory foam mattresses and silk sleep masks

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Over the years, here at InsideHook we’ve sought out the best products to lull our asses to sleep. Admittedly, we’re not the best at sleeping. Blame it on our noisy metropolitan environment. Blame it on our excessive blue light use. Blame it on our sky-high anxiety levels. But whatever may be blocking those neurotransmitters, sometimes we simply can’t hit the sack.

So in our pursuit to not only fall asleep but get a more restorative eight hours, we’ve spent a chunk of time researching the best sleep aids, tapping experts for product recs and, of course, thoroughly testing pillows, mattresses, sheets, noise machines, supplements and more.

We’ve racked up quite a bit of favorites. From smart alarm clocks and sleep trackers to memory foam mattresses and a pillow that legit fixed our neck pain, below are 40 of our go-to sleep products for getting to bed, and staying there. To learn more about each product or read our full review of a particular item, click the related link.

Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow
Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow
Buy it now : $55
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Buy it now : $189$160
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Amazon : $140
Bose Sleepbuds II
Bose Sleepbuds II
Buy Here : $249
Loftie Clock
Loftie Clock
Buy Here : $150
Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa Original Mattress
Buy it now : $1,299$1,099
Coop Eden Pillow
Coop Eden Pillow
Buy Here : $96
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om
Buy Here : $42
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby : $199
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
L.L.Bean : $79
Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Buy Here : $70 – $100
Oura Ring
Oura Ring
Oura : $299
YogaSleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine
YogaSleep Dohm Classic Sound Machine
YogaSleep : $48 Amazon : $48
Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Floyd Platform Bed Frame
Shop Here
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Buy it now : $168$152
L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw
L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Throw
L.L.Bean : $40
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Amazon : $46
Casper Sleep Foam Pillow 
Casper Sleep Foam Pillow 
Buy Here : $89$62
Homebird Cool & Crisp Percale Fitted Sheet Set
Homebird Cool & Crisp Percale Fitted Sheet Set
Buy Here : $138
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants
CDLP Black Home Pyjama Pants
CDLP : $175
Luna Weighted Blanket
Luna Weighted Blanket
Luna : $85$75
Gossamer Dusk
Gossamer Dusk
Buy Here : $70
L.L. Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
L.L. Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
Buy Here : $59
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Sleep Mask
Lunya Men’s Washable Silk Sleep Mask
Buy it now : $48
Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad
Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad
Shop Here
Marlow The Pillow
Marlow The Pillow
Buy Here : $65
Therabody SmartGoggles
Therabody SmartGoggles
Buy Here : $199
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Buy Here : $104 – $154
UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend
UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend
Buy Here : $20$10
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic
Buy Here : $50$32
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
Buy it now : $2,895$2,315
Loftie Lamp
Loftie Lamp
Buy Here : $275
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
THISWORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Nordstrom : $30
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask
Nidra Deep Rest Luxury Sleep Mask
Amazon : $22$18
Gravel Layover Travel Blanket
Gravel Layover Travel Blanket
Buy Here : $99
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
Amazon : $20
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
Parachute : $109
Pillow Cube Side Cube
Pillow Cube Side Cube
Buy Here : $150$110
Loops Dream Sleep
Loops Dream Sleep
Buy Here : $35
OneClock Alarm Clock
OneClock Alarm Clock
Buy Here : $299
Kin Euphorics
Kin Euphorics
Buy Here : $39
Reigning Champ 6″ Midweight Terry Short
Reigning Champ 6″ Midweight Terry Short
Buy Here : $105
