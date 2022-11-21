Casper Is Offering Plenty of Enticing Cyber Week Deals on Mattresses
At the sleep brand Cyber Week runs through Monday
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
We get it, a mattress is a big purchase — not just physically, but financially and emotionally. This layer cake of foam, springs and gel pods will be responsible for getting you the sleep you so desperately need for years to come. So it can be hard to make a snap judgement and choose one when a sale pops up (like, say, Black Friday and Cyber Monday).
Thankfully, Casper is offering up to $800 off on mattresses, 30% off on bundles (where they throw in things like bed frames, and mattress foundations and protectors with your mattress) and up to 30% off everything else now through Cyber Monday. That means you’ve got time to take their quiz to find which model suits your needs then noodle it over for a bit if you need.
If, however, you’re primed after Black Friday weekend, we’ve got a list of the best deals below.
Casper Mattresses:
Casper Original Mattress
Save $175 on Casper’s best-selling, award-winning mattress.
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
The Wave is designed to offer more support than Casper’s other options, for people who often wake up with aches and pains, thanks to strategically placed gel pods.
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
This hybrid Casper model pairs their proprietary foam construction with springs, which lasts longer and now it has a hefty discount.
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
If you’re looking for the ultimate in comfort, the Nova is for you. A super plush top layer offers immediate relaxation while the foam and springs underneath offer support.
Casper Bedding:
Casper Percale Sheets
This sheet set is crafted with a 100% organic cotton percale weave that’s highly breathable, delivering a soft, crisp sensation all night long. An essential light, cool-feeling sheet for hot sleepers.
Casper Cozy Woven Blanket
Casper’s Cozy Woven Blanket is perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth to your bedding and it’s 47% off (final sale) for Black Friday.
Original Casper Pillow
Breathable, supportive and oh-so-soft. Give her the best night’s sleep with Casper’s top-rated pillow.
Casper Accessories:
Casper Dog Bed
If you have a Casper mattress, your dog should too. It’s only fair.
Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe
Casper’s Blanket Robe is basically a duvet you can wear, and it’s obviously cozy as hell.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you