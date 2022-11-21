Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We get it, a mattress is a big purchase — not just physically, but financially and emotionally. This layer cake of foam, springs and gel pods will be responsible for getting you the sleep you so desperately need for years to come. So it can be hard to make a snap judgement and choose one when a sale pops up (like, say, Black Friday and Cyber Monday).

Thankfully, Casper is offering up to $800 off on mattresses, 30% off on bundles (where they throw in things like bed frames, and mattress foundations and protectors with your mattress) and up to 30% off everything else now through Cyber Monday. That means you’ve got time to take their quiz to find which model suits your needs then noodle it over for a bit if you need.

If, however, you’re primed after Black Friday weekend, we’ve got a list of the best deals below.

Casper Mattresses:

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress The Wave is designed to offer more support than Casper’s other options, for people who often wake up with aches and pains, thanks to strategically placed gel pods. Buy it now : $2,895 $2,315

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress If you’re looking for the ultimate in comfort, the Nova is for you. A super plush top layer offers immediate relaxation while the foam and springs underneath offer support. Casper : $2,295 $1,950

Casper Bedding:

Casper Percale Sheets This sheet set is crafted with a 100% organic cotton percale weave that’s highly breathable, delivering a soft, crisp sensation all night long. An essential light, cool-feeling sheet for hot sleepers. Buy it now : $139 $104

Casper Accessories: