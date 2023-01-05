Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow
Upgrade your sofa, side table, bed frame, desk and more during the brand's End of Year sale.
Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is throwing its largest sale of the year. Currently, customers can take up to 70% off sitewide with code EXTRA10, and save on an array of handsome, modular home furnishings.
Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, the New York-based homeware designer also offers items for the bedroom, home office and bathroom. A stylish rug adds character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while a new standing desk enhances your work-from-home life. Plus, there’s the new Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.
You can shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here, or if you need some help sifting through the company’s massive catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals from the sitewide sale, which ends this Sunday 1/8, below. And remember, the more you bundle, the more you save.
Burrow Block Nomad Leather Sofa with Ottoman
A handsome seating option made from supple top-grain Italian leather.
Burrow Night Swim Rug
This discounted, 100% recycled polyester rug will add a touch of sophisticated flare to any space.
Burrow Lodge Chair
Burrow has reimagined this design-forward, mid-century lounge chair with utmost comfort and convenience.
Burrow Serif Coffee Table
How can you go wrong with a simple, sleek, solid wood coffee table?
Burrow Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Constructed from reliable materials, this bedframe and headboard feature a no-frills design that fits perfectly within any bedroom aesthetic.
Shop the entire sale here.
