Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow

Direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is throwing its largest sale of the year. Currently, customers can take up to 70% off sitewide with code EXTRA10, and save on an array of handsome, modular home furnishings.

Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, the New York-based homeware designer also offers items for the bedroom, home office and bathroom. A stylish rug adds character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while a new standing desk enhances your work-from-home life. Plus, there’s the new Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.

You can shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here, or if you need some help sifting through the company’s massive catalog, we’ve highlighted a few can’t-miss deals from the sitewide sale, which ends this Sunday 1/8, below. And remember, the more you bundle, the more you save.

