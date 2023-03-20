Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As you might be able to gauge from our unending spring-style content, we are very excited for warmer temps, longer days and the ability to throw on a lightweight jacket and head out the door. What we’re less excited about? Itchy, watery eyes, runny noses, pounding headaches and all those other frustrating ailments that come along with spring allergies.

Even if you haven’t gotten a taste of allergy season yet, now’s a smart time to ensure you’re stocked with medications, tissues, relief sprays and drops before the pollen invades. When we spoke with allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh, she told InsideHook it’s best to treat seasonal allergies with long-acting antihistamines.

“Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin. Flonase or Nasacort nose spray. Zaditor or Alaway eye drops,” she says. “Stay away from Afrin or pseudoephedrine decongestants they can make allergies worse long term and have side effects. So plain Zyrtec is better than Zyrtec D.”

Luckily you can easily pick up all of these remedies on Amazon, along with a few other allergy aids, like tissues and a pollen-removing air purifier.

The Best Products for Spring Allergies