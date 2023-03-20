InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 20, 2023

Spring Allergies Making You Crazy? We’ve Got Expert-Recommended Remedies.

Shop long-acting antihistamines, nasal sprays, eye drops and more

Allergy relief products from Amazon, on a green background
Invest in an air purifier. Stock up on allergy meds and more.
Amazon/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

As you might be able to gauge from our unending spring-style content, we are very excited for warmer temps, longer days and the ability to throw on a lightweight jacket and head out the door. What we’re less excited about? Itchy, watery eyes, runny noses, pounding headaches and all those other frustrating ailments that come along with spring allergies.

Even if you haven’t gotten a taste of allergy season yet, now’s a smart time to ensure you’re stocked with medications, tissues, relief sprays and drops before the pollen invades. When we spoke with allergist and immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh, she told InsideHook it’s best to treat seasonal allergies with long-acting antihistamines.

The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background
The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home

“Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin. Flonase or Nasacort nose spray. Zaditor or Alaway eye drops,” she says. “Stay away from Afrin or pseudoephedrine decongestants they can make allergies worse long term and have side effects. So plain Zyrtec is better than Zyrtec D.” 

Luckily you can easily pick up all of these remedies on Amazon, along with a few other allergy aids, like tissues and a pollen-removing air purifier.

The Best Products for Spring Allergies

Zyrtec 24 Hour Allergy Relief Tablets
Zyrtec 24 Hour Allergy Relief Tablets
Buy Here : $21$16
Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray
Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray
Buy Here : $16$12
Amazon Basic Care All Day Allergy
Amazon Basic Care All Day Allergy
Buy Here : $11
Allergy Eye Itch Relief Eye Drops by Alaway
Allergy Eye Itch Relief Eye Drops by Alaway
Buy Here : $12
Homedics Air Purifier
Homedics Air Purifier
Buy Here : $250$180
Amazon Basic Care Loratadine Tablets 10 mg
Amazon Basic Care Loratadine Tablets 10 mg
Buy Here : $10
Xyzal Allergy Pills
Xyzal Allergy Pills
Buy Here : $21
Kleenex Trusted Care Everyday Facial Tissues
Kleenex Trusted Care Everyday Facial Tissues
Buy Here : $24
NeilMed Sinus Rinse
NeilMed Sinus Rinse
Buy Here : $15$9

Keep Reading

Alessio De Angelis and Massimiliano Paglione driving a 1927 Bugatti Type 37 at the Winterace 2023

Italy's Hottest Car Race Is in the Snow-Covered Dolomites
Heap of Blue Capsules in Pill Organizer on Pink Colored Background Directly Above View.

Is There a Bright Side to Prescription Drug Shortages?
It's high time you booked yourself an arctic safari

Get Up Close With Polar Bears on This Arctic Safari
a close-up of a person wearing grey SeaVees Legend sneakers. The sneaker site is hosting a 30% off sale.

SeaVees Is Celebrating Sneaker Season With a Sitewide Sale
Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton in "Problemista"

The 10 Best Movies and TV Shows at SXSW 2023
Everybody Hates Planks. This Invention Tricks You Into Thinking They’re Fun.

Everybody Hates Planks. This Invention Tricks You Into Thinking They're Fun.
Two winemakers sitting at a table enjoying several bottles of natural wine. A new book goes explores and explains the world of natural wine.

Avoiding Natural Wine? An Expert Wants You to Reconsider.
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers

