The 10 Pieces of Gear You Need to Keep in Your Car Through Winter

10 Pieces of Gear You Need to Keep in Your Car Through Winter

Wherever you are, be prepared if something goes wrong

Medical kit, Leatherman Multitool and a Hydro Flask bottle, on a snowy background
The last thing you want is to get stranded on the side of the road and be unprepared for the elements. Keep these items with you at all times.
By Cam Vigliotta

Snowstorms are occurring more often as less predictable weather patterns, driven in part by climate change, make their way across the country. And if you jump in your car to head out to visit family, play in the mountains or simply grab groceries across town, you could find yourself stranded in a less-than-ideal situation. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 winter car essentials to keep handy through the season. Some stand to improve comfort while others are included to potentially save your life. No matter where you go this winter, prepare for everything from a minor mechanical mishap to a night on the side of the road. Below, the essentials to keep in your car through winter.

The Coast XP11R Professional Series Flashlight is perfect to keep in your car during winter in 2022 through an emergency
Coast XP11R Professional Series Flashlight
Coast

Coast XP11R Professional Series Flashlight

Your phone’s flashlight setting comes in handy almost every day, but using it in the midst of an emergency consumes battery life that could be used for calls or texts. Instead, pack Coast’s Professional Series Flashlight, which is incredibly powerful and designed to last for hours. The rechargeable battery runs for up to 37 hours and throws a powerful beam whether you’re looking under the hood or pinpointing lost items dropped between the seats. It’s also capable of running on three AAA batteries, which you should keep in your emergency kit anyway.

buy here: $60
The Hydro Flask Water Bottle is perfect for winter car emergencies when water is important
Hydro Flask 32 oz Water Bottle
Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

I recommend packing an insulated water bottle not because you need water in an emergency (which you do), but because the double-wall insulation will prevent any liquids from freezing even if you find yourself overnighting on the side of the road. Rather than pack a water bottle each time you leave the house, consider investing in a secondary Hydro Flask, filling it with water and leaving it in your car through winter, thus ensuring you always have liquids within reach. The bombproof design also comes in handy when you need to use it as a hammer.

buy here: $45
The Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Hiker Medical Kit is the best kit for car emergencies in winter 2022
Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Hiker Medical Kit
Adventure Medical Kits

Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Hiker Medical Kit

An emergency medical kit will collect a lot of dust before it’s put to use, but there’s no substitute for one when you need it in the dead of winter. This one, courtesy of Adventure Medical Kits, contains two days’ worth of supplies for two people and includes bandages, tape, stabilizers, hospital-quality tools, medications and antiseptic wipes. If you need a kit big enough for the whole family, consider the Mountain Series kit that supports four people for up to seven days.

buy here: $30
Ortovox Badger Shovel
Ortovox Badger Shovel
Ortovox

Ortovox Badger Shovel

Digging out of a snowdrift by hand takes time and energy you don’t have. That’s why Ortovox designed the Badger with a massive 2.5-liter blade and an ergonomic grip to help you haul lots of snow in less time. Step grooves on top of the blade allow you to use your feet for leverage and the shovel’s collapsible design packs neatly away once you’ve finally freed your car.

buy here: $55
The Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool is perfect for car emergencies and winter troubles when last-minute repairs are needed in 2022
Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool
Leatherman

Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool

Don’t let this compact multi-tool fool you into thinking it isn’t capable. Leatherman somehow fit regular pliers, needle-nose pliers, scissors, three screwdrivers, wire cutters, a wood/metal file, a straight knife and a bottle opener into its handheld design, which means you have every basic tool you need whether you’re fixing your rig or performing first aid. It even comes with a keychain attachment to ensure it’s within reach at all times.

buy here: $40
Throw on The North Face Apex+ Etip Gloves for winter travel and potential emergencies in 2022
The North Face Apex+ Etip Gloves
The North Face

The North Face Apex+ Etip Gloves

No list of winter car essentials is complete without a good pair of gloves. The North Face built these windproof gloves with touchscreen-compatible fingertips and lightweight insulation to maintain dexterity whether you’re calling for help or simply staying warm. The palms feature a textured silicone finish to improve grip and a DWR treatment to keep your hands dry.

buy here: $60
Keep the REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag in your car for winter emergencies and troubles in 2022
REI Co-op Frostbreak 5 Sleeping Bag
REI Co-op

REI Co-op Frostbreak 5 Sleeping Bag

The Co-op’s Frostbreak 5 sleeping bag isn’t winning any awards this year, but don’t let that deter you. It still offers the ideal balance of warmth, packability, weight and price that justifies keeping it in your car through winter. The synthetic insulation is incredibly durable and capable even when wet and the shell material is treated with a DWR finish for good measure. While it’s unlikely that you’ll find yourself in need of a sleeping bag, there’s no question you’ll want one as the temperatures fall.

buy here: $139
The NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box is perfect for jump starting your car in winter emergencies in 2022
NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box
Noco

NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box

Seeing as my car recently died after spending a night in the frigid cold, I’m endorsing a jump starter box for the moment your car dies and there’s nobody around to lend a hand. Simply keep this puppy charged and it’ll bring your rig back to life at a moment’s notice up to 20 times on one charge. I recommend keeping it in your house to ensure it doesn’t lose power in your car’s chilly glovebox — just don’t forget to bring it with you when you leave.

buy here: $126 $100
The Rubbermaid Action Packer is perfect for car storage in winter of 2022
Rubbermaid Action Packer
Rubbermiad

Rubbermaid Action Packer

It might surprise you to learn that Rubbermaid designs more than food containers. This 24-gallon tub, for instance, is big enough to haul everything on this list, ensuring nothing gets lost no matter where you go. The durable construction will hold up season after season, which means your winter car kit is always around when you need it once again.

buy here: $50
Use Quikrete Sandbox Play Sand in a winter emergency in 2022 to stay safe
Quikrete Sandbox Play Sand
Quikrete

Quikrete Sandbox Play Sand

While overlanders prefer to carry tire traction pads, I recommend a bag of sand — it’s cheap in large quantities, fits in your trunk and is perfectly suited for any type of vehicle. Even if your car is only stuck in the driveway, a layer of traction under the tires can quickly and easily help you get unstuck. After bailing out multiple cars that didn’t have all-wheel drive earlier this year , I can’t recommend this stuff enough.

buy here: $40 $30

