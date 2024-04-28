Leisure > Autos

What Is the Nation’s Worst City for Drivers? Depends on How You’re Counting.

A new study analyzed everything from traffic to gas prices

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 28, 2024 6:04 pm
Traffic
Different cities are bad for drivers in different ways.
Getty Images

Is Oakland the worst city in the United States to drive in? Maybe. But there’s also an argument to be made that that dubious honor belongs to New York — or even Alburquerque. A recent Forbes Advisor study ranked Oakland at the top of its list of The Worst Cities to Drive In. (San Francisco was third. It’s not a great time for Bay Area drivers, evidently.)

That said, a deeper look into the study’s metrics offers a few different candidates for the worst places to drive, which might come down to what frustrates you the most about being behind the wheel. There’s the cost of car ownership, for one thing. New York City, sixth overall, was at the top of this category, followed by Oakland, Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

New York City also placed a close second for the worst overall driving experience, with Boston (number 15 overall) walking away with the top honors there. (It’ll be very interesting to see how congestion pricing affects this in the future.) Miserable driving experiences do have one positive effect, though: New York and Boston performed best when ranked by safety. According to the study, the nation’s most unsafe city for drivers is none other than Alburquerque, New Mexico.

The Mass Delusion of Driving
The Mass Delusion of Driving
 Behind the wheel, we’re overconfident, inattentive and over-reliant on tech. According to those who study driver behavior, instead of solving these problems, we’re making them worse.

As Forbes Advisor‘s Meera Pal writes, the analysis of different cities included “15 metrics spanning four key categories: driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance.”

Commute length, gas prices and EV charging stations were among the data points used to compile the listings. At least residents of some of the worst cities for drivers — New York, Portland and Chicago all come to mind — can take pride in having good public transportation systems.

More Like This

Cruise robotaxi
It’s Been a Dumpster Fire Week for Self-Driving Cars
Range Rover hood
Theft Reports Are Driving Range Rover Prices Down
NJ Turnpike
Turns Out Your Posture Can Have a Serious Effect on Your Driving
The 2023 Rimac Nevera in white. We drove and reviewed the electric hypercar from Croatia.
Croatia Is the New Italy: Driving the Record-Breaking Rimac Nevera

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
Bare-knuckle boxer Bobby Gunn
Excerpt: Meet Bobby Gunn, a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Father of Two
Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024
Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.
Michael Penix Jr. Was the Biggest Shock of the NFL Draft. We Spoke With Him.

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Traffic

What Is the Nation's Worst City for Drivers? Depends on How You're Counting.

Beer bottles in the sand

How Beer Is Helping Strengthen Louisiana's Wetlands

A pile of weighted pillows from Quiet Mind against a soothing cosmic background. Here's our review of their Original Weighted Pillow.

The Wellness Benefits of Using a Weighted Pillow

Vietnamese, please

The Top 10 Foods to Eat in Vietnam and Where to Find Them

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District