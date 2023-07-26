12 Unique Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Impress

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We understand that shopping for the women in your life can be taxing, which means finding a unique enough gift that’ll seriously impress sounds downright impossible. What do you get the woman who has everything? The woman with impeccable taste? The woman you’re dying to dazzle with your good taste and your thoughtfulness and your willingness to splurge on an exceptional item? You get her something from this list below.

InsideHook Women’s Gifting Week Now's the time to surprise her with something nice

Here at InsideHook, we pride ourselves on being pretty damn good gift-givers — especially when it concerns women’s gifting.

Whether it’s for year-round gifting or special occasions, we got you. If she needs a new piece of jewelry or a sexy lingerie set, give us a ring. And if she has all that stuff and you’re in desperate need of a one-of-a-kind gift to knock her socks off, we also have ideas.

Below you’ll find a dozen of the best unique gifts for women, including ethically grown cooking staples, snack-inspired jewelry and playful glassware.

Unique Gifts for Women

Great Jones The Picnic Blanket In collaboration with female-founded, Brooklyn-based shop Calhoun & Co, this 50″ x 60″ blanket is an ode to tinned fish. So if she’s got a penchant for sardines and other fishy snacks, this indoor/outdoor throw is a quirky, decorative gift. Buy Here : $145

Lisa Says Gah Pretzel Hoops For the woman who prefers a statement piece, Lisa Says Gah offers an array of cutesy charm earrings, the likes of which include handmade glass-blown hot dogs and pickles. These pretzel hoops, however, are maybe our favorites and remind us of that slightly deranged gold and diamond pretzel necklace Carrie wore on Sex and the City that one time. This offering of pretzel-inspired jewelry, though, is way less abrasive, and an everyday accessory she’ll receive loads of compliments on. Buy it now : $48

Flamingo Estate The Chef’s Kiss You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks, including raw honey, smokey salsa macha and olive oil made from organic, handpicked olives. This beautifully branded set from Flamingo Estate — a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles — stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles she won’t taste anywhere else, conveniently wrapped up in a stunning gift box. Buy Here : $106

Jolie Filtered Showerhead Elevate her showering experience and switch out her old shower head for Jolie. The easy-to-install, handsome-looking fixture from the beauty wellness brand filters out heavy metals and chlorine that strip hair and skin of natural oils, which can cause dry hair, acne and irritated skin. Buy From Jolie : $165 Buy From Huckberry : $165

Birthdate Pendant Necklace For the astrology girlie in your life, Birthdate’s recently launched line of glistening, personalized jewelry makes for a phenomenal gift. The personalized astrology brand’s Birthdate Pendant is a fully custom necklace set with gemstones and crystals, which are determined by the wearer’s birthdate. The piece is super thoughtful and is available in gold and sterling silver. Buy Here

Therabody SmartGoggles The new wearable facial device from the percussive therapy company creates customized treatments to lower stress, ease headaches and eye strain, and even help her fall asleep. Buy Here : $199

Maison Balzac Dot Coupes A jovial take on the sophisticated coupe glass from Australian designer Maison Balzac, this celebratory drinkware duo will shine on her bar cart and look even better in her hand. Buy it now : $115

Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case A travel jewelry case is a life-saver, and this square zippered number with gorgeous monogramming from Mark & Graham is one she’ll carry with her forever. The functional case is thoughtfully designed to fit rings, necklaces and earrings neatly and safely thanks to a soft cushioned inside and multiple compartments. The textured vegan leather can be customized with eighteen different colors and three font personalization options. Buy Here : $69 $50

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $80 – $145

Venus et Fleur Le Mini Letter If you want to really impress, splurge on a personalized box of Venus et Fleur’s gorgeous eternity roses (that last for up to a year). Buy Here : $82

Paint Your Life Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply homemade. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos. Buy it now : $299

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket An impressive in-home wellness and recovery tool, this top-rated sauna blanket encourages relaxation, muscle rehabilitation and circulation — a perfect addition to her post-workout routine. You can read our full review of the #1 sauna blanket here. Buy Here : $699