Products of the Week: Whiskey, Neon Watches and a YETI French Press

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 11, 2024 8:00 am
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: YETI drops a rock solid french press, Swatch comes out with a neon watch collection and Lagavulin Distillery releases a new whiskey in collaboration with actor Nick Offerman.

Great Jones x Fellow Kettle
Great Jones x Fellow Kettle
Buy Here : $195

An electric kettle doesn’t need to be beautiful, but isn’t it better this way? Great Jones collaborated with Fellow on this Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle in the brand’s signature blueberry with pops of raspberry and mustard for a fun play on primary colors. Not only is she gorgeous on the outside, but her personality shines with a precision spout for pour-overs, built-in temperature control system and configurable options like scheduling and altitude.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Whiskey
Lagavulin Offerman Edition Whiskey
Buy Here : $96

The fourth collaboration between the peaty Islay whisky brand and actor/comedian Nick Offerman, this exotic Scotch is aged 11 years in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, then finished for over eight months in ex-Caribbean Rum casks. It’s your smoky sweet sipper for summer.

Perry Ellis x Tau Collection
Perry Ellis x Tau Collection
buy here : $50 – $438

Stocked with enough swagger that he’s often just referred to by his first name, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a new teammate besides Odell Beckham Jr.: Perry Ellis. The 26-year-old and the global lifestyle brand busted out a whiteboard and drew up a stylish summer line inspired by his Hawaiian-Samoan heritage. Featuring breathable dress shirts, polos, short-sleeve sweaters and even a two-tone tech suit, the capsule collection is vibrant, breezy and lush — just like the islands Tua grew up on.

YETI French Press
YETI French Press
Buy Here : $110

You already have a Yeti vessel to carry your coffee, so why not pair it with one that’ll brew your coffee? Their new French Press, available at launch in 34 and 64 ounce sizes and five different colors, doesn’t revolutionize this type of coffee maker; instead, like their coolers and drinkware before it, it features a number of little tweaks that make all the difference. Since it’s designed to go far beyond the kitchen, the lid twists to lock in place while you’re waiting for the brewing to finish; their GroundsControl Filter promises to halt the brewing process after plunging, while the double-wall insulation promises to keep it piping hot; and you don’t need to worry about a metallic taste in your joe thanks to the the DuraSip ceramic lining. Oh, and it’s versatile too: You can throw in a MagSlider lid to turn it into a simple pitcher.

Swatch Neon Collection
Swatch Neon Collection
Buy Here : $75 – $165

Ever wish your wrist game would give a little less Audi R8 and a little more ‘80s step-up VCR workout class? You’re not gonna believe this one — we actually have something for you. Swatch’s latest Neon collection revamps a bundle of archival watches — styles like the Wave, Rider and Jelly — with egregiously bright shades and new detailing. It’s a lot…a lot of fun!

13-inch iPad Air
13-inch iPad Air
Buy Here : $800 – $1,450

On Tuesday, Apple released several new additions to its iPad lineup. The new tablets include the iPad Pro (with the new M4 chip)m which the company claims has the “world’s most advanced display” while remaining lightweight and slender — as in Apple’s thinnest product ever. Meanwhile, the iPad Air is now available in two sizes (11” and 13” displays) and has been upgraded for “exceptional AI performance.” Hooray?

Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker
Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker
Preorder Here : $399

If you enjoy being on aux and controlling the musical vibes of the function then this upcoming Bose portable speaker is probably for you. The SoundLink Max Portable speaker is expected to start shipping after May 16th and is currently available for preorder. It can blast tunes for up to 20 hours straight and has a removable carry handle. It’s equipped with classic high-quality Bose sound tech and is event built to handle some of the ware and tear that comes with the nature of party hopping.

