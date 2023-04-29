Products of the Week: Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Vacation releases a baby oil SPF30, JJJJound taps Blackstock & Weber for an exclusive loafer and Noah honors an icon punk zine in their newest collection.

Kith x Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection Kith

You may or may not be old enough to remember when ROTJ hit theaters in ’83, but we can’t imagine anyone is unfamiliar with Star Wars: Episode 6 (hot take: it’s the best one), and to celebrate its 40th anniversary on, of course, May 4th, NYC streetwear GOAT Kith is releasing a massive anniversary collection of archival illustration graphic and movie poster-splattered apparel, accessories and home goods. The collection is a must-cop for Star Wars buffs and streetwear heads alike, with dozens of pieces and a slew of primo varsity jacket standouts so sick we might just have to grab them all. Don’t sleep…and may the force be with you.

Blackstock & Weber The Ellis Penny Loafer, Exclusively for JJJJound Blackstock & Weber

The Blackstock & Weber team has joined forces with menswear’s favorite understated and elegant design team, JJJJound to create a pair of smooth leather loafers. It’s based on the brand’s Ellis model, which is a spin on the classic loafer. It still has all the elements that you expect from a B&W loafer like Goodyear welted chunky soles along with a debossed JJJJound logo on heel. It’s a subtle design tweak but finessed in a way that feels unique and wholly JJJJound.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Oulfsen has been making premium audio equipment for almost a century, everything from headphones to televisions to speakers. In recent years they have been developing their portable speakers by combining their ear for high-end audio with their unique design language. They recently launched the Beosound A5, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth portable speaker with stunning sound and a generous 12-hour battery life. You can also pair two Beosound A5s to create a stereo experience. The Beosound A5 also has built-in Qi wireless charging, which keeps your devices topped up throughout the day.

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 Vacation

Expanding its ever-growing line of protective sunbathing balms, retro pool brand Vacation is now selling a deliciously slick body oil. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to achieve that ‘80s-level tan, we suggest finding your destructive ointment elsewhere because Vacation’s Baby Oil contains broad spectrum SPF 30. You’ll still look like a greased-up Adonis this summer, but without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays.

Dark Brandon 2024 T-Shirt Biden/Harris

Derived from popular right-wing political memes DarkMAGA and “Let’s go Brandon,” Dark Brandon is Joe Biden’s alter ego, and a meme now used by Dems to celebrate the Biden administration’s successes. Gaining popularity last summer, the memes depict Biden’s edgier alter ego with glowing, pupil-less eyes and employ the president’s more iconic phrases like “No Malarkey.” Now, Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is leaning into the bit even further, selling American-made tees with the widespread meme printed on them. The product description notes the t-shirts are “best worn while vanquishing Malarkey,” and each purchase is a donation to the Biden Victory Fund.

Camp Wandawega x CCH Crow Canyon Home

Soup mug? We talking soup mugs? Crow Canyon Home certainly is — handmade enamelware maker has teamed up with 4H-adjacent Camp Wandawega, for a planet-first collection of camp plates, sauce pots and, yes, soup mugs (in walnut brown, forest green, and mustard yellow, no less) perfect for camping — and maybe for quelling the Wes Anderson-inspired urges you’re surely feeling thanks to TikTok.

Patrón El Cielo Tequilla Patrón

Here ye, here ye, partiers and savants alike — there’s a new entrant in Patrón’s tequila portfolio. El Cielo (literally: the heavens) promises a whole new experience as the first four-times distilled prestige tequila on the market; the premium purveyors describe the new drink as a “radiantly smooth offering a unique experience for tequila drinkers delivering an impressively rare, naturally sweet taste.” We, of course, will be taking all summer long to verify these claims. Salute!

Noah x Sniffin’ Glue Noah

Don’t let the name fool you — Sniffin’ Glue, the ’70s zine and critical insider look into punk’s first year, from early articles on the Ramones, the Damned and the Sex Pistols (and first-ever interview with the Clash), it’s about as serious as it gets when it comes to music literature. Embrace your inner punk and celebrate the legendary project with Noah’s new capsule collection, featuring tees, accessories and a rather sick Harrington Jacket printed with SG iconography.