The Best Way to Navigate Amazon’s 48-Hour Black Friday Event

If you haven’t started shopping yet (we can help) but you just can’t wait until next week to know what Amazon is cooking up for Black Friday, you’re in luck: The shopping giant just announced a wide range of deals that begin on Thursday, November 24, and last for 48 hours.

To no one’s surprise, the best deals here are for Amazon-based products, including big discounts on Ring, Amazon Fire TV and more…many of which are already on sale.

While the discounts are nice, you might want to use the site as more of a curated shopping list, as Amazon will be dividing up gifts into lists like Most Loved Stocking Stuffers Under $10 and Electronics Under $100. Also, you’ll have access to shopping recommendations from Oprah Winfrey and influencer Charlie D’Amelio.

Gift cards might not be sexy, but the giftee usually appreciates the idea. This year, with a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit when they purchase gift cards from brands such as Nordstrom and Uber.

If shopping on Thanksgiving or anytime during that weekend (and/or through Cyber Monday) seems like a chore, Amazon does offer opt-in deal alert notifications related to recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

The big discounts, as suggested by Amazon, include the following:

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De’Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Amazon is already taking nearly half off Ring and Echo bundles Amazon

Some products (including many Amazon gizmos) are already on sale. Those discounts include:

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto

Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam

Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales

Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear

Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses

Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies

Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes

Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free

Save $10 on Xbox controllers

Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event takes place November 24-25; surprise deals that will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two-day event.