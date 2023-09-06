InsideHook
Food & Drink | September 6, 2023 10:20 am

The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

From neighborhood hideaways to century-old institutions (and at least one place that’s both), these are the places to savor America’s spirit in the Second City

The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
By Steven A. Schiff

In partnership with Pinhook Bourbon

Though it’s one of the biggest cities in the world, Chicago is best understood and experienced as a network of neighborhoods. Officially, there are 178 of them, each with its own distinct personality and vibe — and at least one dependable community watering hole. There’s an argument to be made that Chicago, more so than any other city in the world, has perfected the neighborhood tavern experience. If the particular experience you’re after involves an expertly curated list of bourbons on offer, look no further than these six bars, all of them cherished by locals, celebrated by passers-through and united by their love and respect for America’s spirit. 

Jerry’s Sandwiches

We’re serious fans of a certain Chicago-set show about the trials, tribulations and evolution of a local sandwich joint, so that might be coloring this selection just a tad. But make no mistake: Jerry’s Sandwiches is a must-visit whether or not you’ve spent the last few months punctuating all your sentences with “Yes, chef.” At a joint named after Jerry Garcia, the so-called “cosmic” sandwiches take center stage, but the bourbon selection is incredibly impressive as well. Bourbon aficionados and newcomers will all find something here. We recommend Jerry’s Old Fashioned, made with Pinhook Rye, paired with the Marky B skirt steak sandwich.
Jerry’s Sandwiches
4739 N. Lincoln Avenue
jerryssandwiches.com
@jerryssandwiches

Pinhook Bourbon

Ceres’ Table

This jewel of the East Lakeview neighborhood serves locally sourced, Italian-inspired seasonal plates alongside an impressive bourbon selection. With a glass of Pinhook Bourbon in hand, you can savor a fusion of flavors cooked with respect to the history of Italian cuisine and the Midwestern farmers that provide the ingredients. Appropriately, the bar opens at 5 p.m. daily.
Ceres’ Table
3124 N Broadway Ave

Slightly Toasted

“Coffee, toast, whiskey and craft beer” doesn’t sound like a combination that should work, but Slightly Toasted has cracked the code and we’re very much here for it. The all-day bar and coffee shop houses one of Chicago’s largest whiskey collections, with more than 500 selections, 30 private barrels and 100 vintage and rare bottles. The atmosphere is cozy, the bartenders are seasoned and the team shakes things up with fun events like half-off whiskey Wednesdays and invite-only bottle and barrel shares where they crack open new, limited or rare releases.
Slightly Toasted
22 N Clinton
slightlytoasted.com
@slightlytoastedchi

The Hideout

The Hideout is the stuff of Chicagoland legend. The balloon-frame house, which was built in just two days over a century ago, was run by undocumented bootleggers and given its name by an unknown source when it legally opened in 1934, still has no sign on the outside (nor inside for that matter), and has for decades hosted musical performances from the obscure to the iconic. Despite its name, this gem isn’t exactly hidden. But it is treasured by the locals who fill it with a distinctively “insiders-only” vibe and contribute to the character and authenticity that make it the perfect spot for any bourbon enthusiasts to tuck in and savor a glass. 
The Hideout
1354 West Wabansia Ave.
hideoutchicago.com
@hideoutchicago

Delilah’s

Delilah’s is a Chicago institution and a haven for anyone seeking a genuine dive bar experience. If you’re a fan of whiskey or beer (boilermaker, anyone?), you’ll be blown away by their massive selection. But if a menu boasting over 300 beers and 800 whiskeys isn’t enough to impress you, the vibes should do the trick. The bar is home to arcade games, film screenings, live music and art openings, and the jukebox is always spinning a killer mix of punk, garage, metal and alt-country.
Delilah’s
2771 N Lincoln Ave
delilahschicago.com 
@delilahschicago

The Franklin Room

The neighborhood tavern meets a modern speakeasy at The Franklin Room. Here, elevated takes on classic American pub fare are paired with a highly creative, meticulously curated beverage program focused on limited releases and independent distillers like Pinhook. Make like a local and befriend the highly knowledgeable bartenders to get a perfect recommendation based on your palate and preferences. For true connoisseurs, Franklin Room’s Whiskey Keep program offers members access to an exclusive, by-the-bottle spirits menu; your purchase is kept in a secure cabinet until you’re ready to stop in and enjoy it.
The Franklin Room
675 N Franklin St.
franklinroom.com
@franklinroomchicago

More Like This

Spread of sandwiches and other toppings and drinks across a table
Try a Caprese Milk Punch and Deli Classics at Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
The new bottles of whiskey, food options, cocktails and more at the Basquiat pop-up speakeasy at Manhattan's Great Jones Distiling
This NYC Distillery Is Celebrating Basquiat Through Whiskey and Art

Most Popular

a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
A Garden of Eden in Australia Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Michael Cera and Sophia Lillis in "The Adults" If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
Bags of dried chillies at the Mercado de la Merced in Mexico City The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023 The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September

Keep Reading

September 2023 Books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
four versions of a tequila sunrise cocktail stitched together in a collage

Four Modern Riffs on the Tequila Sunrise
The Metric Chrono Regulator in dark gray, sky blue and magenta

A Stellar New Watch From a Microbrand You Should Know
Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars avoids a Tennessee Titan.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the AFC South and How to Bet It
Furry Creek on Howe Sound in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

Squamish Is a Haven for Natural Beauty and Outdoor Experiences
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
Raheem Sterling skipping on the field in training.

How a Premier League Star Got Himself Back in Shape
A collage of items that are on sale for Labor Day on a iridescent background

The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Still Shop
Three field watches on a green background.

The Best Field Watches You Can Actually Wear in the Field, From Timex to Luminox

Trending

How to Use a Golf Simulator to Improve Your Game
NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the AFC North and How to Bet It
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
These Luxury Hotels Are Taking Astrotourism to New Heights
Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett