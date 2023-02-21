InsideHook
Food & Drink | February 21, 2023 12:33 pm

This Cameron Hughes Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Exceptional Wine

Time to build up that cellar

A sampling of Cameron Hughes Wine bottles on an orange background.
For the wine drinker who doesn't care about labels.
Cameron Hughes
From Tuesday 2/21 to Thursday 2/23, select wines from online négociant Cameron Hughes will be discounted up to 40% off their regular prices during the company’s Fatten Up Your Wine Cellar Sale. Cameron Hughes already offers high-end wines for a fraction of the price, so this sale is the perfect opportunity to snag an award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon or White Bordeaux at a tremendous value. No promo code is required.

Founded in 2001 by Cameron Hughes and his partner Jessica Kogan, the site doesn’t operate its own vineyard or produce any of its own wine — confusing considering every bottle has a label with “Cameron Hughes” on it. Instead, the company’s sole mission is to find consumers the best wine and negotiate the cost down to a reasonable price. How do they do it? Well, it seems Cameron Hughes is quite the negotiator.

Per the company, Cameron Hughes is tight with top wineries and producers worldwide — to the extent that they sometimes buy unlabeled bottles of wine or wine still in the barrel. These deals are made discreetly and are often bound by an agreement that promises to keep the winery they’ve sourced the wine from anonymous. 

It’s how you could be sipping a $100 bottle of Napa Cabernet for a third of the price — or with the site’s current promotion, for even less.

A sampling of Cameron Hughes Wine bottles on an orange background.

