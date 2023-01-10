InsideHook
Culture | January 10, 2023 6:00 am

We Tried the Most Beloved Supercar Rental Agency in Beverly Hills

You can go for a spin in a $100K 2022 Porsche Boxster for less than you might think

Cars from Beverly Hills Car Rental
Cars from Beverly Hills Car Rental
Beverly Hills Car Rental
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

It could’ve been just any other Monday, driving to a work lunch across town, grumbling my way through the always sluggish section of the 10 right before Santa Monica — except this time I’d traded out my beat-up 2010 Toyota Corolla for a brand-new 2022 Porsche Boxster. Needless to say, the stop-and-go traffic was a little more anxiety-inducing than it normally is. The reason I was test driving a $100,000 car was to get inside the minds of customers who routinely turn to Beverly Hills Car Rental for their car rental needs. Instead of a vehicle more suited for a quick pick-up at the airport, or a rental for a jaunt down to a friend’s wedding, the patrons of this car shop are looking for more than just transportation. They want luxury, too.

“We pride ourselves on having the largest fleet of exotic cars in Los Angeles and are often the only place you can find the newest model of a car,” Alen Zare, the company’s general manager, tells InsideHook. “This helps us cater to car enthusiasts that are looking to take a new model out to either experience for fun or to trial before they decide to purchase for themselves. Most of our clients are looking for an exciting car to drive during their vacation in Los Angeles, but we often have locals that just want to switch things up for the day — clients that are renting a luxury vehicle for a special event such as an anniversary or birthday, or clients that are just grabbing a car for a photoshoot.” 

As a local business with over 30 years spent serving their community’s rather specific needs, this is a rental agency that goes above and beyond, as they routinely deal with Ferraris, Lamborghinis and of course your more traditional Rolls Royces and Bentleys. For example, when I picked up the Boxster, employees used a mirror attached to a long, angular handle to check for scratches not only on the visible parts of the car, but also anything that might’ve been dinged along the undercarriage. No pressure. Still, for most car fiends, this kind of check is standard procedure — a minor prerequisite before getting out on the road in a fast, expensive machine. ​​Just make sure  to double-check your insurance before taking the car off the lot: for renters, full coverage insurance must be in effect and transferable for the vehicle’s market value.

While at first I found it hard to speed, or dart in and out of traffic — due to the sheer expense of the car I was driving — as I loosened up, it was hard not to. Going fast is exactly what cars of this caliber are made for, and the traffic around me definitely reacted differently to the Boxster than my Corolla. The reaction from a sneak peek of the car on my Instagram story also elicited quite a response from people who know the space. Posting about the experience is part of the appeal for this rental agency’s clients. 

Ram Takes the Tesla Approach to Electric Trucks, Not the Ford
Ram Takes the Tesla Approach to Electric Trucks, Not the Ford

We finally got a look at Ram’s EV concept, but is it what pickup buyers want?

“Driving a luxury car is all about the experience,” Zare says. “Many people love the body styling, luxury features and technology with these cars. Driving one of our exotic vehicles can make you feel like a celebrity for the day and help capture that perfect social media post. The thrill of receiving a brand-new supercar never wears off.” That thrill comes at a cost, though: Renting from this Beverly Hills agency is quite a bit more than your typical $60-a-day run-of-the-mill sedan, but it’s not so inaccessible that it isn’t worth the splurge every now and then. A daily rental of this two-door convertible with up to a 100-mile radius would run just over $400. Like most rentals, gas isn’t included, and it’ll cost a premium if you don’t fill it up yourself. 

The other thing I understood for the first time in my life? Valet parking. Since this was easily the nicest car I’d ever driven, leaving it to the fate of passersby at any random parking meter suddenly felt impossible. Luckily, most of my anxiety about something catastrophic happening to the car had worn off by the time I picked up a friend for our dinner reservation at Toca Madera, which is well inside the 100-mile radius in Beverly Grove — a night of sizzling wagyu, flaming drinks and fire eaters seemed like the perfect complement to a day of luxury driving. And if you have a special occasion dinner or event in mind during your rental, part of what sets this agency apart is their full-service concierge capabilities. 

“While we may be viewed as just a rental car agency, we consider ourselves to have the full capabilities of a concierge,” Zare says. “Whether you need an impossible restaurant reservation in LA or tough-to-get concert tickets, we have you covered. Our luxury concierge is what sets us apart from our competitors. We always try to create the most memorable experience for our clients. We receive many requests for a specific color or particular vehicle and try our best to satisfy each of our customers’ individual wants. We like to go above and beyond for our clients.”

Which brings up another great point for online shoppers — any car the agency posts on their social media or website is exactly the car a client will get. “Another aspect our clients love is the transparency we have with our clients,” Zare explained. “All cars shown on our website and social media are the exact same cars you’ll find on our lot. We’re not pulling imagery from the dealer, but rather take pictures of our own vehicles so you can see the exact colorway and features that you’re booking. There are no surprises when you book a car with us.”

Some of the most popular requests for an agency known for its supercars are just what you’d expect — Ferraris and Lamborghinis — but Zare says there’s always something new in the mix as well. “We are also consistently bringing in new inventory, making our rental agency one of the only places you can rent some of the hottest and latest supercars on the market,” he says. “With the constant stream of new inventory, that also means we rotate cars out far more frequently than a traditional car rental agency might — allowing the cars to stay in the best condition possible.” 

And the rigorous check-in process when returning the car is just as meticulous as it was during checkout, so no car will come back less than pristine. After turning in my rental  that night, getting back behind the wheel of my reliable Toyota wasn’t necessarily depressing, but it did put me in a totally different mood — driving around in an elegant car had an impact on the tone of the day. So what’s the most important factor for a great joy ride? Zare thinks it’s matching the right car with the right occasion: “We like to encourage our clients to choose a vehicle that fits the specific occasion. Whether it’s for an important business meeting, special event or a fun cruise down the coast, picking a car that feels right for you is what we care most about.”

Check out Beverly Hills Car Rental here.

More Like This

Trevor Bauer reacts to fans booing him in 2021.
A Dodger or Not, Trevor Bauer Will Be Paid $22.5 Million by LA This Season
Exterior of The Beverly Wilshire
Old Hollywood Gets a Modernist Makeover at the Beverly Wilshire
Boisson Beverly Hills, a non-alcoholic bottle shop. We got some recommendations from Boisson founder Nick Bodkins about what to drink this Dry January.
Start Dry January Off Right at LA’s Best NA Bottle Shop

Most Popular

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Damar Hamlin of the Bills on the sideline during a preseason game. As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
January 2023 Books of the Month The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray warms up before a 2013 game. Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men. 20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023

Keep Reading

jogs of mezcal sitting on a wooden bar at carlitos mezcal

Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray warms up before a 2013 game.

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
A Next Health brochure for "Ocean-View IV Therapy" held in a hand at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

The Hawaiian Vacation, Now With IV Drips and $12,000 Stem Cell Therapy
Cars from Beverly Hills Car Rental

We Tried the Most Beloved Supercar Rental Agency in Beverly Hills
"The Drunkard's Progress," an iconic artwork from America's temperance era.

What the Hell is “Damp January”?
Edit Article Switch to draft Preview (opens in a new tab) Update In Defense of the Ugliest Birkenstocks Look, we'll just say it: for all their clout, history and general impact on da culture, Birkenstocks are kinda ugly. This is not to say that they are explicitly bad — far from it, in fact — because in that same ugliness lies their charm. Much like the driving force behind the trends of dadcore and hiking boots, Birkenstocks act as a sort of foil to traditionally conceived coolness, taking a seemingly uncool style (drab, corked-sole sandals) and turning it into a must-have grail. Their heft and slightly-bulbous look are decidedly endearing. And besides, who could say no to that comfort? These same forces have allowed Birkenstocks to enjoy a real renaissance in the past few years, on their way from a staple of granola-yoga types to a staple of the fashion-conscious, but there remains a style of Birkenstock still on the proverbial fence: the Boston Birkenstock. Though the uglier stepchild of an already unsightly Birkenstock line, the clunky clog — a divisive enough shoe in its own right, made all the more polarizing with the addition of the brand's signature elements — is an unabashed oddity, the more trend-leaning among you (or anyone who has used Instagram, like, ever) might be inclined to eye-roll at this claim. We hear you — there's no denying an NYT-documented boom in popularity Birkenstock's clog style has enjoyed in the past year, thanks in large part to a widespread Gen Z adoption and some aesthetic TikToks. But we'll make the assertion that the style still hasn't caught on as the slide of choice for stylish guys over the age of 22, and, as Boston evangelists, we feel it's our duty to spread the good word. First, consider this: had the Bostons been at the forefront of the movement to make Birkenstocks cool, rather than the ever-popular Arizona style, then those are the Birks we would be wearing — it just happened to come down to circumstance. This isn't to say that the Bostons should be worn just because they have yet to permeate mainstream culture the way the Arizona has, or that they're without their merits. There's a whole host of reasons why they're worth wearing. a pair of beige Birkenstock Boston slides on a carpeted background Birkenstock Boston Whereas the opened-toed Ariona and its ilk read more casual, the Boston has the advantage of a more formal feel — your toes remain sheltered — while retaining the same ease of wear. Much of the joy in wearing Birkenstocks comes from the ability to slip them on and off at a moment's notice, and the Bostons still allow for that, just with slightly more coverage (save for your exposed heel, but c'mon, live a little). If you're not following the plot here, we'll spell it out for you: office slides that no one will bat an eye at. Even better, they're a shoe unrestricted by seasons. Pairing them with heavy socks results in something akin to winter-ready slides (especially if you opt for the loaded shearling versions), and they're just as nice sans socks come spring. All of this to say, you need a pair of Birkenstock Bostons in your wardrobe, like, yesterday. If you're still not convinced, let it be known actor extraordinaire Seth Rogen (among others) is a documented Boston stan, providing an exceptional example of how to do the style justice during a recent L.A. outing. Good enough for Seth, good enough for you. Birkenstock Boston Birkenstock Boston Buy Here : $155 Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Buy Here : $170 More Like This A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a multi-colored patterned background Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You? Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season ﻿ Toggle panel: Article Meta Subtitle The Arizona is a classic, but it's time to embrace the Birkenstock clog Custom Tweet Add a custom tweet (do not include the url). If excluded, the twitter description or facebook title is used as the message. Gallery Description VisualText Introductory content that is displayed on the first slide of a Photo Gallery. This is available for the Photo Gallery Template only. Toggle panel: Yoast SEO Premium SEO Readability Schema Social News Focus keyphraseHelp on choosing the perfect focus keyphrase(Opens in a new browser tab) Birkenstock Bostons Get related keyphrases Google preview Preview as: Mobile resultDesktop result Url preview:www.insidehook.com › article › shoes › in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocks › in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocksSEO title preview: In Defense of the Boston, Birkenstock's Ugliest (And Hottest) Shoe Meta description preview: May 14, 2020 － Even by German sandalmaker standards, the Birkenstock Boston is a funky piece of footwear. It's also the best slide they offer. SEO title Insert variable In Defense of the Boston, Birkenstock's Ugliest (And Hottest) Shoe Slug in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocks Meta description Insert variable Even by German sandalmaker standards, the Birkenstock Boston is a funky piece of footwear. It's also the best slide they offer. Premium SEO analysisGood Birkenstock Bostons Add related keyphrase Cornerstone content Advanced Insights Toggle panel: Partner Details Partner Lookup Partner Name Partner Website Facebook URL Partner Impression Tracker Tags Partner Desktop Partner Image Recommended height: 18px, max height: 23px Partner Mobile Partner Image Recommended height: 36px, max height: 46px Do not show Sponsored block on article Enable this to hide the sponsor block from the page, and maintain trackers Toggle panel: Page Builder Toggle panel: Custom Headings/Subheads Custom Title for Feeds This title will appear for this content on landing pages, feeds and collections. Custom Subtitle for Feeds This subhead will appear for this content on landing pages, feeds and collections. Custom Subject Line for Emails Add a custom Subject Line - it will be used in the email if this post is selected from the feed. Custom Title for Yahoo Feed This title will appear for this content in the yahoo RSS feed only. Toggle panel: Tasty Pins Pinterest hidden images Force pinning of hidden images Select Images Default Pinterest Title Default Pinterest titles will be applied to any images in the content that do not have one, including hidden images. Note: Pinterest is still in the process of rolling out support for Pinterest titles. Currently, Pinterest is automatically pulling Pinterest Titles from your post titles. Learn more. You have up to 100 characters for your Pin title. 100 Default Pinterest Text Default Pinterest text will be applied to any images in the content that do not have Pinterest text, including hidden images. Learn more. You have up to 500 characters for your Pin description, but keep in mind only the first 30-60 characters will be visible in the feed description. 500 Toggle panel: Additional Feature Media Feature Grid Image If provided, this replaces the Featured Image in all feed and emails Feature Wide Image (2.4:1 ratio) If provided, this replaces the Featured Image in the homepage custom featured block Toggle panel: Visibility Settings Search Visibility Hide on Site Do not Hide Article Block Status & visibility Visibility Public Publish May 14, 2020 11:01 am Author Lee Cutlip Enable AMP Move to trash Template Template: Shortform Article Story Update Settings Enable additional publish date settings Story Expiry Date Settings Multi-Byline Settings Enable Multiple Bylines System Author Guest Author System Author Paolo Sandoval (psandoval) Connecting Text and Reverse the display order of the authors Yoast SEO Readability analysis: Needs improvement Premium SEO analysis: Good Improve your post with Yoast SEO 20 Revisions Permalink Tags Add New Tag style (1 of 5)style commfeature (2 of 5)commfeature shoes (3 of 5)shoes Footwear (4 of 5)Footwear birkenstocks (5 of 5)birkenstocks Separate with commas or the Enter key. MOST USED newscommdealstylesend to yahootravelMenswearnfldealsfootball Editions Search Editions Chicago Los Angeles Miami Nation New York San Francisco Texas The Goods The InsideHook Book Club The Journey The Workout From Home Diaries Washington DC Add New Edition Categories Search Categories Sections Advice Arts & Entertainment Art Books Games Internet Movies Music TV Food & Drink Booze Cooking Restaurants & Bars Gear Health & Fitness Home & Design Architecture & Real Estate Furniture Home Goods News & Opinion Crime Finance History Military Politics Science Tech Personal Tech Apps Audio Gadgets Smart Home Sex & Dating Sports Style Accessories Grooming Menswear Shoes Travel Action Vehicles Watches Articles Cities Chicago Culture - Chicago Food & Drink - Chicago Style - Chicago Travel - Chicago Los Angeles Culture - Los Angeles Food & Drink - Los Angeles Style - Los Angeles Travel - Los Angeles Miami Culture - Miami Food & Drink - Miami Style - Miami Travel - Miami New York Culture - New York Food & Drink - New York Style - New York Travel - New York San Francisco Culture - San Francisco Food & Drink - San Francisco Style - San Francisco Travel - San Francisco Texas Culture - Texas Food & Drink - Texas Style - Texas Travel - Texas Washington DC Culture - Washington DC Food & Drink - Washington DC Style - Washington DC Travel - Washington DC Uncategorized Add New Category Select the primary category Shoes Post Attributes Disable Automatic Affiliate Linking Editor’s Pick Editorial Integrated Content Profanity Add New Post Attribute Goods Type Goods Feature Deals Roundup Add New Goods Type Commerce Categories Search Commerce Categories Style Adult Electronics Gifting Health & Fitness Home Kitchen Outdoor Travel Women’s Add New Commerce Category Featured Image Replace ImageRemove featured image Toggle panel: Content Display Settings Do not show Author on article Do not show Headline on article Do not show Subtitle on article Enable Kutoku linking on article Toggle panel: Brand Safe Settings Mark as brand safe Open publish panel Article NotificationsTag added Close dialog Featured Image Upload filesMedia Library All media types Suggested image dimensions: 1200 by 675 pixels.Search Media list Showing 80 of 181483 media items Load more ATTACHMENT DETAILS Saved. Birkenstock-Boston-Hero.jpg January 9, 2023 534 KB 1200 by 675 pixels Edit Image Delete permanently Pinterest Title Pinterest Text Pinterest Repin ID Alt Text a collage of Birkenstock Boston slides on a grey background Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title Birkenstock-Boston-Hero Caption The Birkenstock Boston is our go-to footwear...it should be yours, too. Description File URL: https://www.insidehook.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Birkenstock-Boston-Hero.jpg Copy URL to clipboard Required fields are marked * Media Types article Credit Todd Synder/Getty Images Add the Credit for the uploaded Media. Selected media actionsSet featured image

In Defense of the Ugliest Birkenstocks
A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a multi-colored patterned background

Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
An illustration of different colored eyes in various spectacles.

Forget What You Think You Know About Color Blindness
Three Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, on a grey background.

Review: The Bose QuietComfort 45 Is an Update of a Classic

Trending

A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads