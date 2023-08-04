InsideHook
Cooking | August 4, 2023 6:21 am

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner

Itoko chef Gene Kato shared his spice-centric recipe

Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko
The Shaken Kato at Itoko
Itoko/Keni Rosales
By Emily Monaco

If the very idea of Shake ‘n Bake makes you feel like a kid again, you’re not alone. Post-pandemic, there’s been a massive rise in nostalgic recipes, and you can find one such dish at Chicago’s Itoko. There, chef Gene Kato’s Shaken Kato evokes all the best parts of a modern Shake ‘n Bake recipe and karaage, with a ridiculously crispy texture and an interactive seasoning policy.

“I wanted to do a fried chicken dish that was similar to the traditional karaage in technique, but incorporated an interactive element for our guests,” he says. “It was a technique I saw a lot of people use when living and cooking in North Carolina.”

Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place
Chicago’s Best New Restaurants Include Your New Favorite Taco Place

Also: a standout French wine bar, fast-casual barbecue and a British pub right in the Loop

Kato’s version has been on the menu since he began as a pop-up back in 2020. Dusted in a mix of potato starch and cornstarch, his signature fried chicken emerges from the fryer crispy and tender. It’s only once it arrives tableside that guests add the signature seasoning — and the chicken — to a brown paper bag, shaking it to coat it on all sides. The spice mix itself is made with roasted and pulverized shishito peppers that are seasoned with garlic, cumin, onion, mustard powder and a bit of Knorr bouillon powder for an umami kick. Any leftover spices, Kato says, can be employed to season any protein.

“Beyond tasting awesome, I think guests are often surprised to see a dish that they can take part in,” Kato says. “The ability to ultimately decide how much of the spice mixture ends up on your wings gives the guest a unique and interactive element.”

Shaken Kato

Servings: 6

Ingredients
  • 6 lbs. fresh jumbo chicken wings
  • 8 cups water
  • 1½ Tbsp. smashed garlic
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp. fresh thyme
  • 3¾ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. whole peppercorns
  • 3 cups potato starch
  • 3 cups cornstarch
  • Original Spice (recipe follows)
Directions

    1. Combine the water and spices in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and cool completely before chilling. Once brine is chilled, pour over the chicken wings and cover. Brine 24 hours.

    2. Preheat the fryer to 350º F. Take the chicken wings out of the brine and lightly sprinkle with salt. Fully coat the wings into the cornstarch/potato starch mixture, then carefully place the wings into the hot oil. Cook until crispy and cooked through.

    3. Place the hot chicken wings into a bowl (or bag!) and toss with about 2 tablespoons of the spice mix (or to taste).

Original Spice

Servings: 6

Ingredients
  • ½ cup shishito peppers
  • 7½ Tbsp. garlic powder
  • ¾ Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 7¼ Tbsp. onion powder
  • 4⅓ Tbsp. ground black pepper
  • 2⅛ Tbsp. mustard powder
  • 2 cups kosher salt
  • 8¾ Tbsp. Knorr bouillon powder
Directions

    1. Preheat the oven to 200º F. Place the whole shishito peppers on a cookie tray and bake until dry and hard, about 1 to 2 hours. Crush with a spice grinder until you have a coarse powder. Combine 5¼ tablespoons of dried shishito pepper with the other spices, and mix thoroughly to combine.

More Like This

Rows of whiskey on a shelf behind a bar
This Chicago Bar Has 1,000 Whiskeys and $1 Beer Specials
Outdoor neon sign on The Berghoff
Chicago’s Best Historic Bars
beef sandwich with banana peppers, onions and carrot on a roll
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches

Most Popular

"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Schoolgirls on the A-Train to far Rockaway, Subway New York, 1978, Unguided Tour Hell on Wheels, NY, 1977-1985 “Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce. An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Recommended

Suggested for you

Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August

Keep Reading

Ethan Newton (pictured), co-founder of the vintage-inspired international menswear brand Bryceland’s, finds his sweet spot for Western wear in the 1940s. 

Go West, Young Man: How to Pull Off Western Wear
mariebelle soho store

The Best Chocolate Boutiques in NYC
the lawn at castle hill inn newport

The Imbiber’s Guide to Newport, Rhode Island
Music Lover's Guide to Philadelphia

The Music Lover’s Guide to Philadelphia
Shaken Kato chicken from Itoko

This Recipe Is the Luxe Way to Shake ‘n Bake Your Next Chicken Dinner
A rugby player getting his neck massaged.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
a collage of models wearing the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Roger Federer collab.

Roger Federer Teams Up With JW Anderson for a New Uniqlo Capsule
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.

In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon. Here Are the Best Deals Left.

Trending

This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups
The 11 Best New Watches of July
How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations
The Mets Were Right to Admit They Were a $490 Million Failure
Why Learning to Control Your Breath Will Change Your Life