You Can Make This Michelin-Starred Chef’s Bombay Sliders at Home
Ajay Walia's menu standout at Saffron has a "cult-like" following for a reason
When chef Ajay Walia closed his Michelin-starred Rasa and reopened it as Saffron earlier this year, regulars were terrified, he recalls, of one possible eventuality: that his Bombay Sliders would disappear.
“It is the most desired item on the menu, with a cult-like following,” he says, adding that people were so afraid it would be absent from the new menu that “they sent me personal emails to get a promise that it wouldn’t be removed.”
Luckily, Walia had no plans to get rid of this dish, which had been on the menu since before the Michelin star.
A common street food in India, these sliders, he says, “are a quick bite meant to be a placeholder between meals.” While in their more traditional iteration they are often sold by the piece, he decided to serve two with a salad at the restaurant. And while no two recipes are alike, varying from vendor to vendor, his unique take blends influences from both the north and the south for a unique explosion of flavors, marrying sweetness and tang, spiciness and a moreish crunch.
The patties themselves are naturally vegetarian and gluten-free, made with a potato base bulked up with veggies and seasoned with spices like coriander, garam masala and gunpowder chili powder, a blend Walia says can be obtained from any Indian grocery store. The patties are then battered in a combo of gram and rice flour seasoned with even more vibrant spices before being fried and sandwiched on soft rolls seasoned with chili powder and browned in ghee. House-made tamarind and cilantro-mint chutneys are the perfect finishing touch. He provided recipes for both, which can be made up to five days in advance, but in a pinch, both can be purchased from Indian grocers or even some restaurants.
Either way, they’re a phenomenal finishing touch for these crowd-pleasing bites.
Chef Ajay Walia's Bombay Sliders
Servings: 25-35 patties
Ingredients
- For the patties:
- 1 kg (2¼ lb) potatoes
- 50 ml (3⅓ Tbsp) oil
- 25 g (about 8 cloves) chopped garlic
- 100 g red onion (about 1 small onion), chopped
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 Tbsp gunpowder chili powder
- 2 Tbsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- 50 g (about ½ cup) chopped cauliflower
- 50 g (about ½ cup) chopped green beans
- 1 bunch chopped coriander leaves
- Frying oil
- For the batter:
- 16 oz besan (gram) flour
- 6 oz rice flour
- 2 pinches turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 2 tsp coriander powder
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- Salt to taste
- Water
- For the sliders:
- 24 small, sweet rolls
- Gunpowder spice
- Ghee or butter
- Pickled onions and jalapenos (recipe below)
- Tamarind chutney (recipe below)
- Mint chutney (recipe below)
Directions
-
Making the sliders:
-
First, make the batter. Combine flour and spices in a bowl. Mix thoroughly, then add water, little by little, to make the consistency of a batter. Set aside.
-
Next, make the patties. Boil the potatoes until soft and set aside. In a saucepan, combine the oil, cumin seeds and garlic. Sauté until golden brown. Add onion and sauté well. Add all of the spices, and sauté well. Season with salt.
-
Add the cauliflower and green beans; cook until soft.
-
Peel the potatoes and smash them. Add the coriander leaves and seasoned vegetables. Mix together.
-
Heat frying oil in a deep pan. Form the mixture into 1.5-inch patties, and coat the patties in batter. Fry the patties over medium heat until the batter turns golden brown and looks cooked.
-
As the sliders are frying, prepare the rolls. Slice them lengthwise, then sprinkle gunpowder on the inside of each half. Toast the rolls in a pan with ghee or butter for added spice and crunch.
-
Add pickled onions and jalapenos, a spoonful of tamarind chutney and a spoonful of mint chutney. Serve immediately.
-
-
Making the mint chutney:
-
Ingredients:
16 oz (2 bunches) mint leaves
8 oz (1 bunch) cilantro
2 Tbsp plain yogurt
*Pinch of black salt
Water
-
Directions:
Blend all of the ingredients to make a fine paste. *Black salt adds an extra flavor dimension that regular salt doesn’t.
-
-
Making the tamarind chutney:
-
Ingredients:
24 oz tamarind, fresh pods
16 oz brown sugar
2 Tbsp chai masala
1 Tbsp cumin powder
1 tsp black salt
Water
-
Directions:
Discard the tamarind seeds, and boil the juice and pulp with the other ingredients. Reduce until chunky.
-
-
Making the pickled onions and jalapenos:
-
Ingredients:
8 oz (1 small) red onion, sliced
8 oz (6 to 8 medium) jalapenos, cut in strips
1 tsp whole garam masala
30 oz water
6 oz red wine vinegar
3 Tbsp sugar
-
Directions:
Combine the onion and jalapeno in a large, heatproof bowl. In a pot, bring the water, vinegar, garam masala and sugar to a boil, then pour the hot mixture into the bowl. Cover and set aside for at least an hour before using.
-
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.
Most Popular
Recommended
Suggested for you