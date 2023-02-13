When we think of romantic foods for Valentine’s Day, fare such as oysters, lobster and chocolate-covered cherries come to mind. There is a dish, however, that was specifically concocted for two people “in love” — the chateaubriand. The chateaubriand is a large steak, cut from the thickest part of the beef tenderloin and usually served with potatoes and the namesake chateaubriand sauce, a play on classic bearnaise.

The origin of the chateaubriand is a bit cloudy. While it is undeniably French, several famous chefs are credited with the invention and promotion of the cut. Named for a French aristocrat in the early 1800s by famous French chef Montmireil, the steak was originally cut from the beef sirloin and grilled in-between lesser cuts to add fat and juiciness to the steak. Chateaubriand sauce — prepared with butter, shallots, stock and tarragon — accompanied the roast.

Chateaubriand evolved into the modern rendition, most notably at the famous New York restaurant Delmonico’s in the late 1800s, where broiled beef tenderloin replaced the roasted sirloin. Versions of the dish also appeared in steakhouses across America, peaking in popularity in the 1950s in Chicago and Las Vegas. To this day, the dish is cut, finished and plated tableside at Delmonico’s Las Vegas steakhouse.

The chateaubriand is an impressive dish, usually reserved for high-end steakhouses. But it is quite easily made at home, and given the massive rise in food prices, a luxury meal has never looked so good. This recipe is perfect for a date night, as most of the prep work can be done ahead of time. The version below is a nod to the more classical preparation — roasting the beef and serving it with the original chateaubriand sauce. The recipe is much simpler than the lengthy ingredient list appears, coming together in less than an hour.

Chateaubriand Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 2 Ingredients 1 chateaubriand roast (16-20 oz. center cut beef tenderloin)

2 tsp. salt

2 lbs. small red potatoes

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

5 Tbsp. butter, divided

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 tsp. dried tarragon leaves

½ tsp. black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Season the beef with 2 tsp. salt, place on a baking sheet and set aside. As the beef rests, prepare the potatoes. Quarter the potatoes and toss in the oil, rosemary, 1 tsp. salt and pepper. Lay the potatoes out on another baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the beef and the potatoes (at the same time) for 20-25 minutes until the roast reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees F and the potatoes are golden brown. As the beef and potatoes roast, prepare the chateaubriand sauce. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the shallots, garlic and black pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the wine and cook for an additional 4 minutes. Turn the heat to high and add the beef broth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes until the broth has reduced by 1/3. Turn heat to low and stir in the remaining butter and tarragon. Cover and keep on low heat until service. Once the beef is cooked, remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes before carving. Serve alongside the potatoes, each liberally covered in the chateaubriand sauce.

