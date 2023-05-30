InsideHook
Cooking | May 30, 2023 6:10 am

You’ll Only Need a Few Minutes to Cook This Best-in-Class Steak

It’s inspired by one of chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel’s favorite “hidden treasures”

Steak on a plate.
Canteen’s Skirt Steak “A la Bar Nestor” is a three-inch strip seasoned with Sicilian sea salt
Eric Palozzolo
By Emily Monaco

The txuleta steak at Bar Nestor in San Sebastian, Spain, is legendary, one of just a handful of dishes the tiny Parte Vieja restaurant serves. Here, each diner selects their steak from a platter of raw sirloin; the behemoth of beef is then cooked to order over hot coals. Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel remembers it well.

“The first time I went to Bar Nestor was with the kitchen team at Mugaritz on one of our evenings off from the restaurant,” he says, referencing the two-Michelin-star restaurant where he worked in 2010. “It’s a bit of a hidden treasure, and I was fortunate to be in great company on my first trek and have made the pilgrimage there on all of my subsequent visits to San Sebastian.”

Because he now lives on the other side of the Atlantic, however, Kuzia-Carmel has another means of getting that phenomenal flavor, with a steak he serves at his own Canteen in Menlo Park. The dish begins with the steak itself, a three-inch strip cut directly through the supporting bone structure and seasoned liberally with Borrometi coarse sea salt from Sicily. Seared in a screaming hot black steel pan coated with a thin film of olive oil, the beef, Kuzia-Carmel says, takes on a “deep, mahogany-colored Maillard crust.”

This Is the Last Roast Chicken Recipe You’ll Ever Need
This Is the Last Roast Chicken Recipe You’ll Ever Need

A Peruvian take on a classic from Victoriano Lopez at Jaranita

After the sear, any remaining grease is drained off and replaced with a savory combination of butter, garlic, thyme and rosemary. These aromatic additions become the base of a basting liquid, which continues to cook the steak until it reaches an internal temperature of 108 degrees. “We like our steaks a bit on the rare side,” Kuzia-Carmel says. “Feel free to cook further if you’d like.”

Once the temperature has been reached, it’s time for this baby to rest. Kuzia-Carmel recommends just five minutes before it’s ready to serve. “We carve the steak off of the bone and slice it (thinner is my preference),” says Kuzia-Carmel. He likes to finish it “simply,” with a “healthy drench” of punchy Frankies 457 olive oil and a good “three-fingered” season of that crunchy sea salt.

A steak this size, the chef says, “comfortably serves two to four guests, though an ambitious individual might eschew that direction.” And while it certainly doesn’t need accompaniments, a tapas-driven mindset means all manner of sides is possible. Kuzia-Carmel is a fan of salt miners potatoes, hasselback eggplant or gambas al ajillo to echo the Mari i Montana mindset. And of course, the perfect wine is a given.

“Older Rioja is fantastic,” Kuzia-Carmel says, who also offers the suggestions of Left Bank Bordeaux or Napa Cabernet. “Extra points for something with some elevation and some age.”

Whatever you choose, be sure you allot time for a postprandial siesta — you’ve earned it.

Canteen’s Skirt Steak “A la Bar Nestor”

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1 steak, roughly 2 to 3 inches thick
  • Borrometi coarse sea salt
  • Canola oil
  • Butter
  • 3-4 garlic cloves
  • Fresh thyme sprigs
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs
  • Frankies 457 olive oil
Directions

    1. Season the steak liberally with coarse sea salt, and heat a heavy, black steel pan as hot as possible.

    2. Add a thin film of canola oil, and sear the steak. When it has developed a deep, mahogany-colored Maillard crust, flip it and sear on the other side.

    3. Drain the “spent” cooking oil from the pan and introduce a few knobs of good butter, garlic cloves, thyme and rosemary. Allow those to melt and become aromatic and fragrant.

    4. Baste the steak until a prod with a thermometer registers roughly 108 ºF for a rare steak.

    5. When you’ve arrived at this temperature, remove the steak from the “roasting and seasoning” fat and reserve on a draining cooking grate very briefly, only about 5 or so minutes. 

    6. To serve, carve the steak off of the bone and slice it thinly. Finish with a healthy drench of olive oil and a good “three-fingered” season of sea salt.

More Like This

A spread of cocktails on a bar table.
Amazing Cocktails Rule at SF’s Best New Restaurants
Sommeliers Kelly Evans and Michael Lagau of Bin 415 posing at a table with glasses of wine in their hands
SF’s Super-Luxe Sommelier Recommends His Favorite Bottles
Chris Nutall-Smith hiking.
How to Make the Best Outdoor Meal of Your Life

Most Popular

A 1-of-1 1964 Pontiac Banshee coupe, codenamed XP-833, which is being sold by Napoli Classics Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos. The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A rocket ship blasting into a starry sky A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
two people sitting and talking next to each other with coffee mugs. Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Mitchell Hooper, the strongman from Canada, competing at World's Strongest Man 2023. We interviewed him about his win and he sport of strongman. Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
2023 Lexus RX 350h Hybrid, a new version of the best-selling vehicle from Lexus, which we tested and reviewed

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
A crowd of people giving a standing ovation

What’s the Deal With All Those Minutes-Long Standing Ovations at Cannes?
Close-up of light blue, dark blue and red material from a tie.

A Bespoke Tie Maker on the Future of Neckwear
Rocky coastline with Dunluce Castle

Get a Taste of Northern Irish Spirit on the Causeway Coast
outdoor seating area patio.

You’ll Find a New Favorite Patio Among DC’s Latest Restaurants
The founders of La Pulga Spirits.

This New “Celebrity-Free” Tequila Is the Antidote to 818 and the Rest
Classic Grilled Cuban Sandwich.

Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami
Kevin Haring artwork.

If You See One Art Show This Summer, Make It Keith Haring at The Broad

Trending

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
A New Can Design Supposedly Pours the Perfect Beer
“Eustress” Is a Secret Superpower. Here’s How to Embrace It.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling