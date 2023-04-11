InsideHook
The 8 Best Steakhouses in San Francisco

Including some non-traditional picks

Alexander's Steakhouse
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

For the carnivores among us, a great steak never goes out of style. And knowing where to obtain said steak is a timeless art, too. Not only is the meat important, but so is everything that goes with it — from potatoes and spinach to ambience and, of course, an ice cold martini (or two). Here are our picks for the 8 best steakhouses in San Francisco — sides included.

House Of Prime Rib 

Nob Hill

This institution has been serving thick-cut slices of roast beef since 1949, and though you won’t find a porterhouse or a tomahawk here, their sliced-to-order prime rib is on par with any filet mignon. The plates are served English-style with tableside salads, huge dollops of creamed spinach, potatoes and an excellent Yorkshire pudding.

Niku

Niku

Design District

It’s not a stretch to say that Niku is for the wagyu obsessed. Though some might claim Gozu’s all-wagyu tasting menu bests this Japanese-inspired American steakhouse from the Omakase Restaurant Group, Niku wins out because it offers a bit more versatility. Get wagyu meatballs, crispy pig ears and all of the A5 cuts if you’re splurging.

Miller and Lux

Miller & Lux

Mission Bay

The latest swanky spot from celebrity chef Tyler Florence, this new-build upscale spot fills a fine dining gap near the Chase Center. Conceived by Ken Fulk as an old-school steakhouse, there’s an air of glamor here that goes beyond the prime meats. From seafood towers to tableside Caesar salad, caviar doughnuts and wagyu tomahawk, Miller & Lux delivers on the luxe big time.

Bobo’s

Marina District

Plenty of steakhouses go the way of kitsch as the decades swim by, but Bobo’s has been upfront with their jester-inspired theme all along. Don’t let the decor fool you: Bobo’s — known formally as Boboquivaris, the name a reference to a Venetian court jester — is a haven for dry-aged steaks and Dungeness crab. Chef Andrea Froncillo expertly cooks up both surf and turf, and the dishes that let you get a taste of both might be the best way to go.

Lolinda

Lolinda

Mission District

Lolinda resists easy categorization. For the last decade, they’ve built a reputation for marrying traditional Latin flavors with fresh California ingredients, and resulting dishes like short ribs with carrots, polenta and spinach speak for themselves. Real steak lovers should go with the Bife de Chorizo, a New York strip-style cut that has nothing to do with chorizo sausage.

Harris’ Restaurant 

Nob Hill

Considering they call themselves “The San Francisco Steakhouse” and no one really seems to quibble with it, it’s clear that Bay Area residents respect this oldie but goodie. Dry-aged steaks and live jazz in a wood-paneled dining room — what else do you need? Other classics, like lamb chops and whole steamed lobster, round out the menu.

Alexander’s Steakhouse

Alexander’s Steakhouse

SoMa District

With additional locations in Cupertino, Palo Alto and even Pasadena, it’s clear that Alexander’s Steakhouse has a handle on what makes a great steak. Sure, the ribeye, porterhouse T-bone and New York are all on point, and so is an extensive wagyu menu, but it’s other small delights — like uni toast, hitachi canapes and escargot with bone marrow — that cement this restaurant as a cut above. The chef’s tasting menu is a great way to get a taste of the decadent starters and the expensive steaks.

Epic Steak

Financial District

As the old mainstay for a romantic night out, certain steakhouses have a responsibility to offer incredible views. In San Francisco, Epic Steak carries that torch, offering an absolutely breathtaking vantage of the Bay Bridge. Get that, and a serving of “the best damn steak” (read: the filet mignon from Schmitz Ranch) to impress your date with your local steak knowledge. If that fails, direct her attention back to the bridge — views never fail.

