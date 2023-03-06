8 Wine Brands That Give Back

It always feels good to support a brand that advocates for a worthy cause. It got us thinking about some of our favorite wine brands and the good deeds that they do, whether it’s working to raise awareness of environmental issues or working with organizations that strive to support women in the workforce. While there are countless wineries doing good things for the environment and community, these eight wine brands give back to some of our favorite causes.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Dog lovers have another reason to enjoy St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, which has been making award-winning wine for more than 50 years. The Sonoma winery works with Canine Companions, the largest non-profit provider of trained service dogs. During the 2022 campaign, $1 from every bottle sold went to the Canine Companions, and St. Francis donated the maximum amount of $100,000 to the organization for the second year in a row. They’re also dedicated to sustainable winegrowing and use solar energy for more than 40% of their electrical needs.

The Hidden Sea works to clean plastic from the ocean The Hidden Sea

The Hidden Sea

The Hidden Sea’s vineyards are located along Australia’s Limestone Coast, so the mineral-rich soil gives wines like their Chardonnay a beautifully rich acidity. But they’re not just in the business to make good wine — they’re on a mission to clean up the world’s water, too. The brand has partnered with ReSea Project, an organization that is currently cleaning up Java, one of Indonesia’s most polluted waterways. For every bottle of The Hidden Sea sold, the wine company pledges to remove 10 plastic bottles from the ocean. Meaning, it costs ReSea eight euros to remove one kilo of plastic (about 60 water bottles) from the water, which The Hidden Sea pays them for every half-case sold. So far, they’ve helped remove 19,048,197 plastic bottles and have a goal of one billion bottles by 2030.

Babich

New Zealand winery Babich is dedicated to sustainability efforts, such as composting their grape skins, and they’re reducing their water use with techniques like underground irrigation and rainwater collection. They’re also doing their part to protect the world’s coastlines. Babich partners with Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the world’s waterways through conservation, research and education. Some of their efforts include removing plastic from marine environments, ensuring people have clean drinking water and working with lawmakers to provide full, fair beach access for all to enjoy.

Une Femme Wines

Jen Pelka knows her wines. Although her all-female-funded Champagne bar, The Riddler, shuttered in both New York and San Francisco during the pandemic, bubbly lovers everywhere can enjoy Une Femme, her California sparkling wine brand, made by women winemakers. Not only does Une Femme champion women working in the wine industry, but they give back to charities that support them outside the biz, too. A portion of proceeds from The Betty is donated to Dress for Success, which economically empowers women across the globe. In addition, a portion of proceeds from The Callie goes to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Josh Cellars’ latest release Hearth Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars

Everyone’s favorite grocery store wine brand is serious about giving back. To date, Josh Cellars has donated more than $1.5 million to charity and works with a number of different organizations on their do-good initiatives. To name a few, the’ve worked with Pups4Patriots, a program that trains and places dogs with veterans who are suffering from PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury; José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, one of our favorite organizations that provides meals to those in need around the world; and the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, which supports U.S. restaurant workers by helping them address quality of life issues like wage fairness and racial justice.

Iron Horse Vineyards

Three generations live on the Iron Horse Vineyards property, so they truly care about their home, as well as the land of surrounding Sonoma County. They use all recycled water in the vineyards and are involved with a multi-year, multi-million dollar salmon habitat restoration project on their section of Green Valley Creek. In addition, a portion of proceeds from their Ocean Reserve Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine goes to an organization that works to protect the ocean. The recipient changes with every vintage, and Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California will benefit from the most recent 2019 vintage.

Champagne Telmont champions sustainability in many ways Champagne Telmont

Champagne Telmont

The environment is always top of mind at Champagne Telmont, and they have a number of initiatives to back up their “In the name of Mother Nature” slogan. They source 100% of their electricity from renewable resources and sell their bottles without boxes to reduce waste. The brand banned air transportation for distribution back in 2021, and by 2024, all U.S.-bound Telmont Champagnes will arrive via wind-powered Neoline ships. Plus, all of their cuvees will now be sold in green bottles, which are 100% recyclable and made using 85% recycled glass.

Vina Robles

Paso Robles, California is known for its majestic oak trees. You’ll see them everywhere in the region, even growing among the grapes in the rolling hills of vineyards. The towering oaks are essential for ecosystem balance, so Vina Robles winery works to protect them, both for the good of the environment and as a sustainable viticulture practice. They even have a wine dedicated to the oaks. The Arborist is a red blend made from grapes that mostly come from their Huerhuero Vineyard, and proceeds from the sale of each bottle go towards planting trees in partnership with One Tree Planted and the Arbor Foundation. To date, Vina Robles has helped plant 32,727 trees.