February 27, 2023

These Are the Most Googled Dog Breeds in America

Golden retrievers don’t even crack the top five

Golden Retriever chatting on laptop, with one paw on the keyboard and one paw on the mouse
This good boy is hard at work analyzing the data.
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

Americans love doggos. Last year, people in the United States dedicated more than 330 million Google searches to dog breeds, and a recent analysis by OurFitPets dove into exactly which types of dogs we’re interested in the most. The animal wellness website used data from the American Kennel Club and Google activity between January 2022 and January 2023 and analyzed the number of searches for more than 280 dog breeds in all 50 states. (If your favorite breed doesn’t appear here, it may be because it’s not recognized by the AKC.)

The cane corso came out on top with a whopping 1,321,800 monthly searches. It was the most Googled dog breed in 46 out of 50 states. The boxer nabbed second place with an average of 867,800 monthly searches and was top dog in New Jersey and New York. The French bulldog took third with 860,901 average monthly searches; it was the second-most searched dog breed in 11 states. The Australian shepherd came in fourth with a very close 860,600 average searches, and finally the shiba inu ranked fifth overall with 767,981 average monthly searches. But OurFitPets notes that it’s unclear how many of these searches were for the dog and how many people were actually Googling shiba inu cryptocurrency.

Some trainers advise against getting a dog as massive as the cane corso, but OurFitPets begs to differ. “While some people feel the breed can be dangerous, these Italian mastiffs can make for great companion dogs when they are properly socialized,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “In fact, ‘corso’ actually derives from the Latin word ‘cohors,’ meaning guardian.”

If you’re wondering which other dogs made the top 20, here is the full list of names with their average monthly searches:

  1. Cane Corso: 1,321,800 
  2. Boxer: 867,800 
  3. French Bulldog: 860,901
  4. Australian Shepherd: 860,600
  5. Shiba Inu: 767,981
  6. Golden Retriever: 703,701
  7. French Spaniel: 678,861 
  8. Rottweiler: 632,221 
  9. Chihuahua: 573,100 
  10. Shih Tzu: 564,681 
  11. Belgian Malinois: 523,480 
  12. Pomeranian: 498,171 
  13. Border Collie: 497,280 
  14. Great Dane: 472,661 
  15. Great Pyrenees: 471,061 
  16. Bernese Mountain Dog: 465,560 
  17. Bulldog: 442,750 
  18. Pug: 413,211 
  19. Saint Bernard: 409,641 
  20. Tibetan Mastiff: 381,981

