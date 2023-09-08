InsideHook
Booze | September 8, 2023 6:57 am

What Is Bourbon?

Seriously. A deep dive into the uniquely American brown spirit and what distinguishes it from other whiskey.

Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.
Bourbon: American-made (by law).
Danielle Scott/Flickr Creative Commons license
By Tony Sachs

The simple answer to the question “What is bourbon?” is “Bourbon is delicious!” At least when it’s made well by people who know what they’re doing. But we’re guessing you already knew that, so we’re going to dive a little deeper and explain how bourbon is made, what it’s made from, where it’s made and what distinguishes it from other whiskeys (or whiskies). Because — and here’s where your education begins — bourbon is a whiskey. Though not all whiskeys are bourbon! Why not? Read on!

What is bourbon, legally speaking?

Some of these mandates might not make sense to you right now, but not to worry, we’ll explain them as we go along. First of all, the mashbill — the stuff from which bourbon is made — must be at least 51% corn (we’ll get into the other 49% later). It can’t be distilled to more than 160 proof (80% alcohol), because if you higher than that you’ll get a relatively flavorless spirit, essentially a vodka. Vodkas are generally distilled to about 190 proof, by the way. Bourbon can’t go into the barrel at more than 125 proof (62.5% alcohol). But wait, if it’s distilled to 160 proof, why do you have to lower it to 125 proof before it ages? We’ll get into that too! 

Bourbon also has to be aged in new charred oak containers for a minimum of two years — if it’s aged less than four years, it must have an age statement on the bottle. It has to be bottled at a minimum of 80 proof (40% alcohol) and it can’t contain any flavorings or colorings. And, most importantly, it must be distilled in the United States.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s get a little more into the weeds.

OK, bourbon is distilled from corn. Anything else in there?

Why yes there is! Bourbon is usually distilled from three grains — corn (at least 51%, but there are mashbills that are more than 80% corn), rye and malted barley, which facilitates fermentation, the step in the process that converts the mash (those grains combined with water and yeast) into alcohol. Some bourbons, such as Maker’s Mark or Pappy Van Winkle, contain wheat as the secondary grain instead of rye. These are known as wheated bourbons. There are a few “four-grain” bourbons that employ both wheat and rye, and fewer still which employ other grains like oats or rice. As long as it’s at least 51% corn, though, it’s all bourbon.

Is all bourbon made in Kentucky?

No. This is a common misperception. Kentucky is indeed the bourbon capital of the world and most of the best-known bourbons are made there. But bourbon can legally be distilled anywhere in the United States. Hudson Whiskey’s Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, for example, is distilled in New York, and FEW Spirits’ bourbon hails from Illinois. There’s even bourbon made in Hawaii — we’ve tried it, and…it’s not bad.

The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now

A detailed rundown of our favorite bourbons, ryes, wheaters and Tennessee whiskeys ideal for celebrating the USA

Are bourbon and whiskey the same thing? 

Yes and no. Whiskey is defined, in a nutshell, as a distillate made from fermented grains. So that means bourbon is a whiskey. But bourbon has all these other regulations — chief among them is that it has to be distilled from at least 51% corn and it has to be distilled in the U.S. So all bourbon is whiskey, but there are plenty of whiskeys — from rye whiskey made in Kentucky to single malts made in Scotland and Japan — that are most decidedly not bourbon.

Is Fireball a bourbon?

No, for many reasons, but the most important reason is that it’s flavored. A bourbon must get all its flavoring naturally, from the fermentation/distillation process and (mostly) from the oak in which it’s aged. There are a whole host of other reasons why Fireball isn’t a bourbon (it’s made in Canada, for one thing), but that’s the most important one. There’s no such thing as a “flavored bourbon.”

What’s the deal with corn whiskey? Isn’t that a bourbon?

There are two types of corn whiskey, and different reasons why neither of them is a bourbon. There’s unaged corn whiskey, better known as moonshine, whose mashbill meets bourbon’s requirements. But since it hasn’t been aged in new charred oak for at least two years, it doesn’t qualify as bourbon. Then there’s aged corn whiskey — the most famous of which is Mellow Corn (which you should run out and try right away if you haven’t already). It can be delicious, and it tastes pretty similar to a bourbon. That’s because it is a bourbon, in every way but one — it’s not aged in new charred oak. It’s typically aged in used charred oak, meaning the barrel has previously been used to age bourbon. Used oak imparts less flavor than new oak, so with corn whiskey you’ll get more corn flavor and less of the vanilla/caramel/oak notes for which bourbon is known. 

You said bourbon gets distilled up to 160 proof and yet it can be bottled as low as 80 proof. How does that happen?

One word: water. Water gets added at every stage of the process, from distillation to bottling. Many distillers prefer to add more water earlier in the process, before the distillate goes in the barrel because the water and the spirit can better integrate, with both picking up flavor and coloring from the wood. Most bourbons have still more water added after aging and before bottling, but it’s not like they’re just dumping a bunch of water into a batch of bourbon — it’s a complicated process that can take weeks, in order for the proof to go down without the flavor being too compromised. Bourbon that has no water added between the barrel and the bottle is called barrel proof or cask strength, and the proof will vary between bottlings.

Now I’m an expert. What bourbons should I try?

Glad you asked. We have a few recommendations: The best everyday bourbons. The best high proof bourbons. The best new bourbons of 2023. Or if you’re in the mood for a cocktail, the best bourbons for an Old Fashioned.

More Like This

Three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and a Glencairn glass. Huckberry is giving away three Pappy bottles.
Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September

Most Popular

a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Michael Cera and Sophia Lillis in "The Adults" If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023 The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
A Garden of Eden in Australia Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

Keep Reading

The new Gateway Bronco Luxe GT Big Sur Love Edition sitting on the beach

Gateway Bronco Tries to Perfect the Vintage SUV With Luxe-GT
Tony Pollard runs the ball for the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Best Bets: Experts' Picks for Week 1's Top Games
The crab tlayuda at elNico in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

New York Has Amazing Mexican Food. Here’s Where to Find It.
Muddy desert plain seen on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.

Why Do Festival Disasters Like Burning Man Keep Happening?
Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.

Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
Running Gifts for Women hero

The 15 Best Gifts for Women Runners
a close up of a model in Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim

Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection
Three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and a Glencairn glass. Huckberry is giving away three Pappy bottles.

Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle
A new balance sneaker, cord shorts and a blender, all on sale

The 16 Best Deals We Found on the Internet This Week

Trending

Filipino Cuisine Is Finally Getting Its Due in the United States
How to Store Clothes in Small Spaces — Without Ruining Them
The Best Wireless Earbuds Under $200