Would you like to own a profitable whiskey brand and social club without all the startup angst? While the details are a bit murky, a new listing from Tranzon Asset Advisors offers the rare chance to enter the whiskey market almost overnight.

Tranzon is calling its real estate listing a “Kentucky Premium Whiskey Distillery,” but that might be mischaracterized (read on). What we do know: This is a “leading premium craft whiskey spirits brand, with a private club and tasting space, and located in an exceptional destination in a high foot-traffic, Bourbon Trail region of Central Kentucky.” The brand is apparently also profitable and well-known within the whiskey community, having garnered several awards. It’s move-in ready, fully licensed and has plenty of aging barrel inventory ready for bottling (and some bottles ready for sale).

So why sell if the financials are so solid? This is due to a mediated settlement between the owners. As Taste Select Repeat’s Benjamin Smith suggests (and many bourbon insiders have pondered), this whiskey brand might be Old Carter. That brand was founded by Mark and Sherri Carter, who helped revive Kentucky Owl and sell it to Stoli. The couple later started Old Carter on Louisville’s Whiskey Row. Now, Old Carter is a whiskey blender that sources its juice; ergo, it’s not quite a “distillery.” Still, Smith takes all the clues left in the real estate listing and posits that this is “a company in line with Old Carter’s history, assets and business model.” (It’s also noted that the Carters are going through divorce proceedings.)

Given that Old Carter hasn’t updated its social media in about three months, this offers another clue. Still, everything at this point is just speculation (when contacted, the realtor politely noted he could not divulge the owners unless I signed a non-disclosure agreement). Whoever is behind the sale, it does feel like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to jump into a fun business — if someone has the money, this writer is happy to offer his consulting services.