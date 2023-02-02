TASCHEN’s Semiannual Sale Means It’s the Best Day for Your Coffee Table
Take up to 75% hundreds of titles from this high-end arthouse publisher
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
TASCHEN (yeah, all caps) is one of our favorite art publishers, and twice a year they throw an amazing sale — display copies are 25-75% off.
The first of two sales in 2023 launched today and runs through February 5, featuring popular releases such as Helmut Newton. SUMO, Andy Warhol, Polaroids, Case Study Houses, The Star Wars Archives, Naomi Campbell and hundreds more. Subjects include photography, art, travel and pop culture, with even a few adult selections thrown in.
Below, we outline a few favorites. Buy now, and your coffee table will thank you.
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS
The Star Wars Archives. 1977–1983
Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe
The adidas Archive. The Footwear Collection
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes.
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
The Bouqs Co Is Hosting a Pre-Valentine’s Day Flower Sale
Save $200 on This Apple MacBook Air
Woot Is Hosting a Big Sale on Arlo’s Security Cameras
