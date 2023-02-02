InsideHook
Books | February 2, 2023

TASCHEN’s Semiannual Sale Means It’s the Best Day for Your Coffee Table

Take up to 75% hundreds of titles from this high-end arthouse publisher

Display copies are 25-75% off.
Taschen
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

TASCHEN (yeah, all caps) is one of our favorite art publishers, and twice a year they throw an amazing sale — display copies are 25-75% off.

The first of two sales in 2023 launched today and runs through February 5, featuring popular releases such as Helmut Newton. SUMOAndy Warhol, PolaroidsCase Study HousesThe Star Wars Archives, Naomi Campbell  and hundreds more. Subjects include photography, art, travel and pop culture, with even a few adult selections thrown in.

Below, we outline a few favorites. Buy now, and your coffee table will thank you.

Jean-Michel Basquiat
TASCHEN
Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat

BUY HERE: $200 $120
Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS
Taschen

Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS

buy here: $80 $40
The Star Wars Archives. 1977–1983
The Star Wars Archives. 1977–1983
TASCHEN

The Star Wars Archives. 1977–1983

BUY HERE: $200 $120
Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe
Taschen

Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe

buy here: $60 $40
The adidas Archive. The Footwear Collection
The adidas Archive. The Footwear Collection
TASCHEN

The adidas Archive. The Footwear Collection

BUY HERE: $150 $75

