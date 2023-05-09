Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When in doubt, buy her a diamond necklace. No, we’re not kidding. If you’re stuck trying to come up with a thoughtful, well-received gift for the mother in your life, well, you should consult our fifty-item gift guide here. Or just buy her a nice piece of jewelry for Mother’s Day.

A high-quality piece of jewelry doesn’t have to come at the expense of your bank account, either. In fact, some of our favorite jewelry brands are discounting a bunch of their beautifully designed accessories that’d make for fabulous gifts.

Below, are 10 on-sale pieces of jewelry you can shop just in time for Mother’s Day.

Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring An ethically sourced, romantic accessory from Aurate. This X-shaped ring is accented with 22 individual diamonds (nearly half a carat), creating an extravagant yet somehow minimal piece for her finger. Buy Here : $750 $563