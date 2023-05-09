There’s a Ton of On-Sale Jewelry Just in Time for Mother’s Day. Here’s What to Buy.
Shop discounted pieces from Aurate, Catbird and more
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
When in doubt, buy her a diamond necklace. No, we’re not kidding. If you’re stuck trying to come up with a thoughtful, well-received gift for the mother in your life, well, you should consult our fifty-item gift guide here. Or just buy her a nice piece of jewelry for Mother’s Day.
A high-quality piece of jewelry doesn’t have to come at the expense of your bank account, either. In fact, some of our favorite jewelry brands are discounting a bunch of their beautifully designed accessories that’d make for fabulous gifts.
Below, are 10 on-sale pieces of jewelry you can shop just in time for Mother’s Day.
Kate Spade Idiom “Find the Silver Lining” Bangle
This affordable bangle from Kate Spade features a simple, sleek design and a motivational quote tucked on the inside.
Ana Luisa Mama Necklace
Ana Luisa’s hypoallergenic, water-resistant “mama” necklace is a sentimental accessory that makes for the perfect everyday staple.
Ragbag Studio Silver Hoop Earrings
If she doesn’t own a pair of thick, classic silver hoops, get these ASAP.
Isabel Marant Casablanca Boucle d’Oreill Hoops
This unique design from designer Isabel Marant elevates the ubiquitous gold hoop earring.
Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm
We’re big fans of Breda, the Dallas-based watch brand offering beautifully designed, modern silhouettes. This best-selling style from the brand is now 25% off at Nordstrom.
Aurate Lariat Bracelet
A bracelet she can sport everyday, thanks to Aurate’s dainty, unobtrusive design.
Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Drop Earrings
This eye-catching, sleek set of earrings star big baroque pearls and twisted link hoops.
Miansai Halo Necklace 14k Gold Pavé
“Representing infiniteness and harmony,” Miansai’s polished 14 karat gold celestial-inspired necklace is set with glistening, ethically sourced diamonds.
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring
An ethically sourced, romantic accessory from Aurate. This X-shaped ring is accented with 22 individual diamonds (nearly half a carat), creating an extravagant yet somehow minimal piece for her finger.
Catbird The Prettiest Diamond Bracelet Set
As its name suggests, Catbird’s stunning bracelet duo is maybe the prettiest piece of jewelry we’ve ever seen.
