InsideHook
Advice | May 9, 2023 10:39 am

There’s a Ton of On-Sale Jewelry Just in Time for Mother’s Day. Here’s What to Buy.

Shop discounted pieces from Aurate, Catbird and more

A woman wearing a necklace that spells "mama," a great piece o jewelry to gift this Mother's Day
Ana Luisa's "mama" necklace is now just $39.
Ana Luisa
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

When in doubt, buy her a diamond necklace. No, we’re not kidding. If you’re stuck trying to come up with a thoughtful, well-received gift for the mother in your life, well, you should consult our fifty-item gift guide here. Or just buy her a nice piece of jewelry for Mother’s Day.

A high-quality piece of jewelry doesn’t have to come at the expense of your bank account, either. In fact, some of our favorite jewelry brands are discounting a bunch of their beautifully designed accessories that’d make for fabulous gifts.

Below, are 10 on-sale pieces of jewelry you can shop just in time for Mother’s Day.

Kate Spade Idiom “Find the Silver Lining” Bangle
Kate Spade Idiom “Find the Silver Lining” Bangle

This affordable bangle from Kate Spade features a simple, sleek design and a motivational quote tucked on the inside.

Buy Here : $38$27
Ana Luisa Mama Necklace
Ana Luisa Mama Necklace

Ana Luisa’s hypoallergenic, water-resistant “mama” necklace is a sentimental accessory that makes for the perfect everyday staple.

Buy Here : $65$39
Ragbag Studio Silver Hoop Earrings
Ragbag Studio Silver Hoop Earrings

If she doesn’t own a pair of thick, classic silver hoops, get these ASAP.

Buy Here : $225$112
Isabel Marant Casablanca Boucle d’Oreill Hoops
Isabel Marant Casablanca Boucle d’Oreill Hoops

This unique design from designer Isabel Marant elevates the ubiquitous gold hoop earring.

Buy Here : $185$130
Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm
Breda Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm

We’re big fans of Breda, the Dallas-based watch brand offering beautifully designed, modern silhouettes. This best-selling style from the brand is now 25% off at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $195$146
Aurate Lariat Bracelet
Aurate Lariat Bracelet

A bracelet she can sport everyday, thanks to Aurate’s dainty, unobtrusive design.

Buy Here : $200$160
Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Drop Earrings
Missoma Baroque Pearl Twisted Drop Earrings

This eye-catching, sleek set of earrings star big baroque pearls and twisted link hoops.

Buy Here : $252$214
Miansai Halo Necklace 14k Gold Pavé
Miansai Halo Necklace 14k Gold Pavé

“Representing infiniteness and harmony,” Miansai’s polished 14 karat gold celestial-inspired necklace is set with glistening, ethically sourced diamonds.

Buy Here : $950$620
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring
Aurate Petite Half Diamond X Ring

An ethically sourced, romantic accessory from Aurate. This X-shaped ring is accented with 22 individual diamonds (nearly half a carat), creating an extravagant yet somehow minimal piece for her finger.

Buy Here : $750$563
Catbird The Prettiest Diamond Bracelet Set
Catbird The Prettiest Diamond Bracelet Set

As its name suggests, Catbird’s stunning bracelet duo is maybe the prettiest piece of jewelry we’ve ever seen.

Buy Here : $1,238$1,052

More Like This

A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2023
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2023
A sampling of the best splurge-worthy gifts to give this Mother's Day
The 12 Best Splurge-Worthy Mother’s Day Gifts

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

It’s Your Last Chance to Take 25% Off Best-Sellers at Rothy’s

From Our Partner

It’s Your Last Chance to Take 25% Off Best-Sellers at Rothy’s
Rise UP 48"x30" Dual-Motor Stand Desk w/ Bamboo Top

$580$379

Get Up and Get Yourself a Standing Desk (Now 37% Off)
GoPro HERO11 Black

$500$399

GoPro’s HERO11 Black Is Now 20% Off
Protect Yourself Against Harmful UV Rays With This Discounted SPF Set

$19$15

Protect Yourself Against Harmful UV Rays With This Discounted SPF Set
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Field Watches
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Keep Reading

Heesen Yacht's XV67 concept superyacht

How to Build a Superyacht in the 21st Century
Tony Hawk with his skateboard.

How Breaking a Leg Helped Tony Hawk Fix His Wellness Routine
two wheat beer pints at a microbrewery in an outdoor courtyard table

Wheat Beer Is Truly the Perfect Summer Beer
"Paved Paradise" cover and author photo

Could Rethinking Parking Spots Lead to More Livable Cities?
Sunrise at Lake Colden in Adirondack High Peaks

Everything to Know About Visiting the Adirondacks
A woman wearing a necklace that spells "mama," a great piece o jewelry to gift this Mother's Day

There’s a Ton of On-Sale Jewelry Just in Time for Mother’s Day. Here’s What to Buy.
people squeezing lime on food

A Hungry Person’s Guide to Hot Luck, Austin’s Premier Food Festival
Sommeliers Kelly Evans and Michael Lagau of Bin 415 posing at a table with glasses of wine in their hands

SF’s Super-Luxe Sommelier Recommends His Favorite Bottles of Wine
loaded hot dog next to miami marlins hat

The Buzziest Snacks at the Miami Marlins’ Stadium, Ranked

Trending

The 10 Best Field Watches
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission