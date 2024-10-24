The Perfect Wine Pairings for 6 Fall Grilling Favorites

One of my favorite in-office activities is leading wine tastings with the InsideHook editorial team. Whether you’re a seasoned wine pro or just getting into that world, you can always learn something from tasting wine — and I love sharing my favorite grapes, regions and producers with anyone willing to listen and taste along with me. That’s why I’m so excited to announce our exclusive Wine & Fall Grilling Tasting Experience with Vinebox.

Don’t get me wrong — I love grilling in the summertime. But there’s something a bit magical about firing up the grates with a slight chill in the air, and that smoky aroma and flavor just works with the changing leaves. That’s why I’m so excited about this Vinebox collaboration.

So, how exactly did we choose the wine pairings for this exclusive box? I tasted through a bunch of Vinebox samples (tough job, I know) and chose six of my favorites that would pair with all types of grilled dishes. There’s something in here for everyone, whether you love grilled seafood or are always craving a classic cheeseburger. Below are the six wines you’ll have the pleasure of tasting in this box, plus the grilled dishes that will complement them best.

Wish Street City Park Chardonnay With Grilled Corn

This unoaked chardonnay was aged in 100% stainless steel, meaning it’s light, bright and perfect for still-warm transitional weather. Its crisp green apple and citrus notes perfectly complement corn’s sweet flavor, especially if served with butter.

Wish Street Yellow Door Sauvignon Blanc With Grilled Oysters

As we get deeper into the fall season, the time for oysters is nigh. Whether you dress them with a squeeze of lemon or succulent herb butter, this citrus-forward sauvignon blanc brings out the best in the bivalves.

E Gordon Sonoma County Rosé

I love drinking rosé year-round, and this 100% pinot noir has fruit-forward notes of raspberry and watermelon rind that shine when paired with grilled salmon. While pinot noir is often reserved for bold red wines, the grape produces Vinebox sommelier Brielle Buckler’s favorite style of rosé. “It’s robust and flavorful while still light and fruity but not overwhelmingly floral,” she says.

Baldovino Nero d’Avola With Grilled Pizza

Nero d’Avola is such a special grape because it’s only grown in Sicily. This smooth, fruity, peppery red is beautiful with a chill (if you’re into that) and an ideal mate for your next pizza night.

Peltier Cabernet Sauvignon With Grilled Burgers

Burger night, but make it fall. This cab sauv was aged for three years in French oak for deep flavors of vanilla and black currant. Serve it with a grilled burger with melted brie for the perfect meal.

Terre de Malbec With Carne Asada

“Malbec is often oaky, but this example spends considerably less time in a barrel and is an easier to drink style of malbec that I really enjoy,” Buckler says. Oaky or not, malbec and steak go together like peanut butter and jelly. The juicy blackberry and cherry notes of this French wine beautifully cut through the rich grilled meat.

If you’ve never experienced Vinebox before, one thing’s for certain — these limited-edition tasting boxes sell out fast. So if you want to get in on this fall grilling action, make sure you snag one before they’re gone.

The InsideHook x Vinebox Wine & Fall Grilling Tasting Experience is available for $79 on vinebox.com.