Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

A First Taste of SirDavis, the New American Whisky From Beyoncé

An American rye with a sherry maturation? It’s a remix that works.

By Kirk Miller
September 6, 2024 3:10 pm
Beyoncé and her new SirDavis whiskey
Beyoncé and her new SirDavis whiskey
Moët Hennessy

If anyone was going to play the celebrity spirits game differently, it was bound to be Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

The megastar’s new American whiskey, SirDavis, is a collaboration between the singer and Moët Hennessy. The striking bottle features intentional design elements inspired by the story of Davis Hogue — Knowles-Carter’s great-grandfather — who was a farmer and moonshiner. According to the brand, the vessel’s finely ribbed glass evokes the Art Deco style of Hogue’s era. The bottle also features a black medallion with a bronzed horse, “emblematic of strength and respect and symbolizing Knowles-Carter’s Texas roots.” (In another nod, the whiskey is finished, blended and bottled in Knowles-Carter’s home state of Texas.)

The whiskey gets really interesting when discussing the grains and maturation — this is an unusual 51% rye and 49% malted barley mashbill, and the whiskey undergoes a secondary maturation in sherry casks, which isn’t too common for American spirits. 

The SirDavis bottle nods to Beyoncé's grandfather and her Texas roots
The SirDavis bottle nods to Beyoncé’s great-grandfather and her Texas roots
Atiba Jefferson

That unique makeup can be partially attributed to the work of Dr. Bill Lumsden, the acclaimed master distiller known for his work on Scotch brands Glenmorangie and Ardbeg — in the past, we’ve lauded his whisky and called him “one-part bon vivant, one-part mad scientist.” 

“With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” said Lumsden. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.”

The Evolution of a Whisky Maker
The Evolution of a Whisky Maker
 Glenmorangie’s Dr. Bill Lumsden on the whisky that inspired him to spend his life making Scotch

As for Beyoncé’s angle, the singer was inspired by both her family history and passion for Japanese whisky. “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” says Knowles-Carter in a press release. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.”

Going in, we’re looking at a luxury product that attempts to evoke American rye whiskey and elements of Scotch and Japanese whisky. It’s quite nice — the kick of the rye isn’t lost, but there’s a rich mouthfeel and notes of caramel, malt, dark red fruits and cloves. It’s a great sipper, and the sherry doesn’t overwhelm. Does it land somewhere between a sherry-aged Scotch and a classic American rye? Certainly.

The whiskey has already done well in competitions. It received a Platinum award and was named Best In Class by the 2023 SIP Awards, 95 points and Gold from the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and 93 points from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. 

SirDavis retails for $89 and is available for pre-order via SirDavis.com and at ReserveBar.

More Like This

Writer Jake Emen's hand is seen in the photo holding up a bottle of Ardcore Scotch whisky in front of a building at the Ardbeg distillery on the island of Islay, Scotland
Inside Ardbeg Day, Where Scotch Is King and Tradition Is Moot
Best whiskeys
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 
Beyonce in a cowboy hat
“Texas Hold ‘Em” Isn’t Beyoncé’s First Rodeo 
Beyoncé poses in a promotional image for "Renaissance"
Why Beyoncé Deserves to Be Celebrated as an All-Time Great

Culture
Leisure > Drinks
Culture > Music
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024
I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair
Three new watches from Doxa, A. Lange & Söhne, and IWC, which were some of our favorite new watch releases of August 2024
The 14 Best Watches of the Past Month
Culture Hound
The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
Best whiskeys
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 
A close-up of High Wire's Jimmy Red bourbon, made from bourbon is made from 100% Jimmy Red corn
Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry

Recommended

Suggested for you

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024
I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair
Three new watches from Doxa, A. Lange & Söhne, and IWC, which were some of our favorite new watch releases of August 2024
The 14 Best Watches of the Past Month
Culture Hound
The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
Best whiskeys
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 
A close-up of High Wire's Jimmy Red bourbon, made from bourbon is made from 100% Jimmy Red corn
Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Beyoncé and her new SirDavis whiskey

A First Taste of SirDavis, the New American Whisky From Beyoncé

These 6 bottles of Pappy, signed exclusively by Julian Van Winkle III for this year’s auction, could fetch up to $30K at the Art of Bourbon auction on Sept 12.

The Art of Bourbon 2024 Is the Year’s Best Whiskey Auction

Beer yeast

Beer’s Least Sexy Ingredient May Be Its Most Important

Dierks Bentley holding a glass of whiskey in a rickhouse

Dierks Bentley’s New Bourbon Could Be a Hit 

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia