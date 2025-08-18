Old Forester 2025 Birthday Bourbon Alters Its Formula

What we’re drinking: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2025

Where it’s from: Old Forester has been around for more than 150 years and is considered the first bourbon to be sealed in a glass bottle. It’s also the only bourbon to exist before, during and after Prohibition, and it’s the founding brand of drinks giant Brown-Forman. Birthday Bourbon is the distillery’s annual release and most coveted bottle. It serves as an homage to founder George Garvin Brown.

Why we’re drinking this: We’re fans of Birthday Bourbon, which undergoes minor tweaks every year. But for 2025, the distillery threw a curveball. Breaking tradition, Old Forester isn’t using the setback from fermentation, which is a standard practice of utilizing liquid reserved from a distillation run to create consistency. Instead, Old Forester is following a “sweet mash” process, which relies entirely on freshly propagated yeast.

“For our 25th Birthday Bourbon release, the absence of setback allowed the yeast to express its full character, creating a flavor profile that’s both delicate and complex,” says Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo.

The Birthday Bourbon releases all hail from one day’s production from a particular year. This year’s release was drawn from 210 barrels sourced on April 5, 2013, all aged in Warehouse K, floors 1 and 5. Those barrels were selected by Trigo and Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris.

Let’s dive in.

How it tastes: A 12-year-old bourbon, this one comes in at a modest 92 proof. While there are expected characteristics of caramel, baking spices, cloves and vanilla, there’s also a pronounced chai/tea note and hints of apple, cinnamon and citrus. It’s intriguing and opens a bit with a drop of water and a little time in the glass.

Do NOT line up at the Old Forester distillery to get a bottle of Birthday Bourbon. Brown-Forman

Fun fact: Don’t go looking for this at the distillery. Old Forester Birthday Bourbon will primarily be available through an online sweepstakes running on OldForester.com from August 18-21, 2025. Winners have the opportunity to purchase a bottle, and they must pick it up at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, between September 4 and December 20, 2025.

Where to buy: The MSRP of Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2025 is $199.99. If you don’t win the sweepstakes, a few bottles will be available at select retailers nationwide (probably for a good deal more than $200).