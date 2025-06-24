Finding the right garnish can elevate certain cocktails from good to great. In this case, garnish doesn’t mean a tiny umbrella; instead, it’s an element that adds another dimension to the drink’s flavor without getting in the way — figuratively or literally. A properly prepared cherry, for instance, can be a great addition to certain drinks, including (but not limited to) many involving bourbon.



What happens when an acclaimed distillery decides to get into the boozy cherry business? Old Forester has a long and storied history with bourbon, and as of this month, they’ve added cocktail cherries to the list of things they make that can brighten up your home bar.



The distillery is selling these cherries at its tasting room, online and at retailers across the country. And yes, the syrup in these jars is made with bourbon. “Our new cocktail cherries are a natural extension of that commitment, providing enthusiasts with the finest ingredient to complete their Old Forester cocktails,” said Master Taster Melissa Rift in a statement.

Old Forester is entering what appears to be an expansive market. A 2023 comparison of different cocktail cherries from The Humble Garnish involved no less than 29 different products, for example. These cherries aren’t the only cocktail ingredient besides booze that Old Forester has on the market. They’re also in the business of selling different varieties of bitters and syrup.