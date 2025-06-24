Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

Old Forester Is Making a Sweet Cocktail Accessory Widely Available

The distillery is getting into the cocktail cherry business

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 24, 2025 11:40 am EDT
Bottle of Old Forester cocktail cherries
Some cocktails require a very tasty garnish.
Old Forester

Finding the right garnish can elevate certain cocktails from good to great. In this case, garnish doesn’t mean a tiny umbrella; instead, it’s an element that adds another dimension to the drink’s flavor without getting in the way — figuratively or literally. A properly prepared cherry, for instance, can be a great addition to certain drinks, including (but not limited to) many involving bourbon.

What happens when an acclaimed distillery decides to get into the boozy cherry business? Old Forester has a long and storied history with bourbon, and as of this month, they’ve added cocktail cherries to the list of things they make that can brighten up your home bar.

The distillery is selling these cherries at its tasting room, online and at retailers across the country. And yes, the syrup in these jars is made with bourbon. “Our new cocktail cherries are a natural extension of that commitment, providing enthusiasts with the finest ingredient to complete their Old Forester cocktails,” said Master Taster Melissa Rift in a statement.

 How the legendary bourbon brand went against the grain for its new 1924 release

Old Forester is entering what appears to be an expansive market. A 2023 comparison of different cocktail cherries from The Humble Garnish involved no less than 29 different products, for example. These cherries aren’t the only cocktail ingredient besides booze that Old Forester has on the market. They’re also in the business of selling different varieties of bitters and syrup.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Bottle of Old Forester cocktail cherries

