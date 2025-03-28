A New Scam Targets UK Whiskey Enthusiasts

Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

A New Investment Scam Targets UK Whiskey Enthusiasts

Investors discovered something shocking about where their money had gone

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 28, 2025 3:31 pm EDT
Whiskey barrels
A scam involving whisky barrels is targeting people in the U.K.
Getty Images

Is it wise to put your money in a whisk(e)y cask with an eye towards investing it for the future? There’s been a lot written about this very subject — but there’s one big thing that any would-be investors should be sure to know from the outset. That’s that the cask you’re investing in actually exists and that your investment in it is legitimate. That should go without saying — but unfortunately, several U.K. residents have fallen victim to a wide-ranging whisky cask scam.

That’s one of the biggest findings from a recent BBC investigation. As the BBC’s Carla Basu writes, law enforcement has begun investigating three different companies based in Scotland for allegedly defrauding hundreds of investors — at least one of whom put six figures’ worth of savings into a grossly inflated investment.

The BBC reports that investors (figuratively) poured millions of pounds into casks that were misrepresented by the companies touting them as investment opportunities. In some cases, the casks turned out to be worth significantly less than advertised, if they existed at all; in others, multiple investors unknowingly paid to invest in the same casks.

It seems one of the people involved in potentially defrauding would-be investors is someone who’s previously been incarcerated for a scam involving rare minerals. The BBC’s investigation found that the head of Cask Whisky Ltd, one Craig Arch, was previously found guilty of defrauding investors looking to invest in minerals. At the time, he was using the name Craig Brooks; he’s also the head of another whisky investment group under the name Craig Hutchins.

If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam
If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam
 As whiskey scams go, this one was especially brazen

Investing in whiskey casks has grown in popularity over the last few years, and when it’s done legitimately it isn’t hard to see the appeal of it for investors and distilleries alike. Writing at The Drinks Business in 2023, Richard Woodard offered some tips to make sure your investment is what it purports to be. “It’s also vital to acquire casks from a reputable source, and for the cask in question to have clear provenance, and to be held in a properly registered warehouse,” Woodard wrote. Especially in light of the BBC’s findings, it’s advice worth keeping in mind.

More Like This

A bottle and box of Double Eagle Very Rare, a Buffalo Trace release that is often fraudulently advertised online for a low price
Buffalo Trace Is Warning Buyers About New Whiskey Scams
Barrels in a warehouse labeled Braeburn. The company allows investors to put their money into whisky casks.
How Whisky Casks Became a Hot Investment
Absinthe sign
Vintage Absinthe Scam Ensnares Multiple Collectors
A whiskey glass and whiskey barrel stamped with CaskX, a whiskey investment firm
Forget NFTs: CaskX Is Throwing Its Money Behind Actual Barrels of American Whiskey

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jay Leno and McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters stand next to the McLaren W1, a new supercar that Leno is buying
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.
Spill Awards Best Bottles
The Best Spirits Bottles of the Year
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Nodus Obscura
If You’re a Camera Guy (or Gal), You Need This Watch

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Whiskey barrels

A New Scam Targets UK Whiskey Enthusiasts

Close-up of The 51 by The Glenrothes

This Might Be the Most Unique Packaging Ever for a Whisky

The Grand Martiny at Martiny’s

Yes, There Are Still Plenty of Good Bars

Highland Park 12, 15 and 18-year expressions

Why Highland Park Is Like No Other Single Malt

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia