Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Four Roses Embraces a Classic Flavor in Its Annual Release

The story behind the distillery’s 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

By Kirk Miller
August 19, 2025 10:37 am EDT
Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch
It's not easy to find, but the Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch is worth a sip.
Four Roses

What we’re drinking: Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

Where it’s from: Established in 1888, the Lawrenceburg, KY-based distillery is known for its use of 10 recipes across its various bourbon releases, crafted from two high-rye mash bills and five proprietary yeast strains. They’re all identified by four-letter combos like OESO or OBSQ.

Why we’re drinking this: To coincide with Bourbon Heritage Month every September, Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott creates a special barrel-strength Small Batch Bourbon by combining a variation of Four Roses’ distinct bourbon recipes. And we are fans! The 18th edition, just announced, utilizes three bourbon recipes and four different batches: a 13-year-old bourbon from the OBSV recipe, a 13-year-old OBSK and two OESV releases (a 13- and a 19-year-old recipe).

Four Roses Goes All in on Single Barrels
Four Roses Goes All in on Single Barrels
 You can now dive into the bourbon distillery’s 10 recipes, one at a time

“This is our chance each year to bring those 10 recipes together in different combinations to create something truly unique,” Elliott says. “I’m always on the lookout for extra special batches that either exhibit the characteristics of a particular recipe that you’d expect, or sometimes it’s just batches that are unique and kind of quirky. This year, none of these were really quirky. These were all just good representative samples of the particular recipes.”

Elliott says he was inspired to build around the “V” characteristic, a proprietary yeast strain that yields notes of delicate fruit, close to apricot or pear. “The OBSK added some extra spice and oak,” he says. “Overall, this feels like a return to the classic Four Roses flavor profile with a little bit extra age.” (Elliott also notes that V is the yeast strain used in the most Four Roses products).  

Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott
Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and the latest LE Small Batch bottle
Four Roses

How it tastes: Non-chill filtered and bottled at 109 proof (barrel strength), this one certainly offers a lot of fruit (pear, apricot, a bit of cherry), with the rye providing some kick and balance. Add notes of vanilla, crème brûlée, black tea and citrus with a lingering finish, and you have an elevated take on the classic Four Roses Small Batch. 

Fun fact: As Elliott has mentioned before, there are going to be many more recipes in the Four Roses wheelhouse. But don’t hold your breath. “We’ve started producing a higher-rye bourbon mash bill and a low-rye bourbon mash bill last year,” he says. “And that’s with all five yeast strains, so that’s 10 new recipes. Depending on how they mature, you’ll see something from that six or seven years from now.”

Where to buy: Just under 17,000 bottles of the 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch will be released at a suggested retail price of $249 through both select retailers and a bottle drawing, which will accept entries from August 19-24. Winners will be notified on August 29 to purchase and pick up the bottle at the Four Roses Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg. 

Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon
Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon
MORE INFO: $249

More Like This

Four Roses 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch
Review: Four Roses 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch
Revisiting the Classics: Four Roses Small Batch
135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch of Four Roses, available now
The 2023 Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Breaks a Record
Four Roses 2022 Limited Edition Small Batch release
Review: We Tasted the 2022 Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
A Range Rover Classic driving to the left with a new electric Range Rover driving in the background
Long May the Range Rover Reign
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
From Rocco to Dose, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A New Smart Fridge, Muscle Massagers and Clogs
Three vintage Heuer chronographs, part of our guide of watches collectors should know
12 Vintage Heuer Chronographs Every Collector Should Know

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch

Four Roses Embraces a Classic Flavor in Its Annual Release

Blank aluminum cans

A Government Ruling Could Challenge Craft Brewers Even More

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2025

Old Forester 2025 Birthday Bourbon Alters Its Formula

A cocktail ''Pina colada'' is sitting on a bright background

Forget About Apps: Order a Cocktail for the Table Instead

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week