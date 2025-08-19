Four Roses Embraces a Classic Flavor in Its Annual Release

What we’re drinking: Four Roses 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon

Where it’s from: Established in 1888, the Lawrenceburg, KY-based distillery is known for its use of 10 recipes across its various bourbon releases, crafted from two high-rye mash bills and five proprietary yeast strains. They’re all identified by four-letter combos like OESO or OBSQ.

Why we’re drinking this: To coincide with Bourbon Heritage Month every September, Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott creates a special barrel-strength Small Batch Bourbon by combining a variation of Four Roses’ distinct bourbon recipes. And we are fans! The 18th edition, just announced, utilizes three bourbon recipes and four different batches: a 13-year-old bourbon from the OBSV recipe, a 13-year-old OBSK and two OESV releases (a 13- and a 19-year-old recipe).

“This is our chance each year to bring those 10 recipes together in different combinations to create something truly unique,” Elliott says. “I’m always on the lookout for extra special batches that either exhibit the characteristics of a particular recipe that you’d expect, or sometimes it’s just batches that are unique and kind of quirky. This year, none of these were really quirky. These were all just good representative samples of the particular recipes.”

Elliott says he was inspired to build around the “V” characteristic, a proprietary yeast strain that yields notes of delicate fruit, close to apricot or pear. “The OBSK added some extra spice and oak,” he says. “Overall, this feels like a return to the classic Four Roses flavor profile with a little bit extra age.” (Elliott also notes that V is the yeast strain used in the most Four Roses products).

Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and the latest LE Small Batch bottle Four Roses

How it tastes: Non-chill filtered and bottled at 109 proof (barrel strength), this one certainly offers a lot of fruit (pear, apricot, a bit of cherry), with the rye providing some kick and balance. Add notes of vanilla, crème brûlée, black tea and citrus with a lingering finish, and you have an elevated take on the classic Four Roses Small Batch.

Fun fact: As Elliott has mentioned before, there are going to be many more recipes in the Four Roses wheelhouse. But don’t hold your breath. “We’ve started producing a higher-rye bourbon mash bill and a low-rye bourbon mash bill last year,” he says. “And that’s with all five yeast strains, so that’s 10 new recipes. Depending on how they mature, you’ll see something from that six or seven years from now.”

Where to buy: Just under 17,000 bottles of the 2025 Limited Edition Small Batch will be released at a suggested retail price of $249 through both select retailers and a bottle drawing, which will accept entries from August 19-24. Winners will be notified on August 29 to purchase and pick up the bottle at the Four Roses Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg.