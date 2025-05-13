There’s a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier

There are certain foods to eat if you’re looking to load up on carbs and that you might avoid if you want to cut back on them. White rice is one; pasta is another. But there’s a surprisingly easy way to make cooked rice have a very different effect on your body. It’s not something you can do instantly, but you might be surprised at the science behind this unlikely nutrition hack.



In a new article by NPR, Michaeleen Doucleff provided details on how to turn some carb-heavy foods into sustenance packed with fiber. Texas Women’s University nutritionist Mindy Patterson told NPR that the preparation is simple: Once you’ve cooked pasta or white rice, chill it overnight. As Doucleff explained, this affects some of the sugar in the rice or pasta and makes it unable to be digested. The key to all of this is a type of dietary fiber called resistant starch, which — as this Guardian article points out — is good for your digestive system. The sugar that’s changed by cooling rice or pasta over a period of several hours becomes resistant starch, which can improve one’s blood sugar levels and bolster the immune system, according to a UCLA Health article.

It’s worth pointing out that chilling pasta or rice doesn’t mean you have to keep them cold to eat them. Florida State University scientist Ravinder Nagpal told NPR that reheating chilled rice or pasta can preserve the resistant starch within. He also recommends quickly heating them rather than cooking over again, but there is a way to achieve both resistant starch and a warm bowl of rice in the same meal.