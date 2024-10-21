Wellness

Study Explores How Infections Can Increase Your Risk of Dementia

It's part of a larger prevention effort

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 21, 2024 4:55 pm
Brain scans
A study explores the risk factors for dementia.
Getty Images

Can getting the flu today put you at higher risk for dementia decades from now? That unnerving conclusion is one of several big takeaways from a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Aging. “[W]e found that influenza, viral, respiratory and skin and subcutaneous infections were associated with increased long-term dementia risk,” the study’s authors wrote.

The Nature Aging study went beyond this alarming finding to explore just why these infections can affect the brain years or even decades later. The authors point to the ways that infections can spur “an acute inflammatory response or [reshape] the host immune system,” which can have an effect on the brain and nervous system. The scientists explored 15 different types of infection, and connected six of them with “brain volume loss.”

The scientists’ findings are disquieting, but could also help take measures to prevent dementia in the future. The National Institute on Aging’s Keenan Walker told The Washington Post‘s Richard Sima that the connection between infections and dementia “doesn’t seem to be specific to any type of infection.”

Walker also spoke about the importance of “responding to an infection with symptomatic care after they occur” and taking steps to prevent those infections before they occur — in other words, getting vaccinated.

Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
 At least, they’re growing structures with brain cells

Preventing and treating infections aren’t the only variables in play here. The Post also cited a report issued earlier this year by The Lancet, which pointed to 14 factors they found contribute to 45% of dementia cases around the world. Those factors? “[L]ess education, hearing loss, vision loss, hypertension, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, traumatic brain injury, air pollution, social isolation, and high LDL cholesterol.” Like many things, preventing dementia can involve taking a holistic view of things.

More Like This

Bed
New Study Ties Sleep Apnea to a Higher Risk for Dementia
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Noise pollution
The Pollution That’s Quietly Sabotaging Your Life Expectancy
An illustration of a man looking up at a tangled brain.
America Has a Dementia Problem. Here’s How to Dodge It.

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Jack Nicklaus, 1977
Jack Nicklaus Is Enmeshed in a Life Rights Dispute
Here are nine of the best fall colognes you should be shopping.
The 9 Best New Colognes to Wear This Fall
lululemon utilitech relaxed trousers
I Live in These Pleated Pants. You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From.
From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Brain scans

Study Explores How Infections Can Increase Your Risk of Dementia

An illustration of a person peeling an orange.

Is Your Partner “Testing” You With These TikTok Trends?

Pharmacist with drugs

Pharmacy Benefit Managers Aren't Always Good for Pharmacies

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.

The YouTube Guide to Wellness

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer