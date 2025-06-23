Wellness

Stem Cell Treatment Shows Promise in Treating Diabetes

Potentially good news for people with type 1 diabetes

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 23, 2025 11:32 am EDT
Medical professional monitoring a bearded man's glucose levels
Can a new treatment change our approach to diabetes?
Getty Images

As of 2021, 1.7 million adults in the United States were living with type 1 diabetes, according to statistics from the CDC. Could a new medical treatment make life easier for those people — potentially by curing their diabetes entirely? A paper published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine has some encouraging news about a potential new solution to a medical issue that utilizes stem cells to achieve its goals.

The paper focuses on zimislecel, which its authors describe as “an allogeneic stem cell–derived islet-cell therapy.” Their testing involved dispensing half and full doses to participants in the study, along with immunosuppressive therapy. Overall, data from 14 participants who’d completed “at least 12 months of follow-up” were used in calculating the results of the study.

The good news? C-peptide could not be detected in all 14 of those participants. There are a few more sobering dimensions to the scientists’ findings, however, including three participants who experienced neutropenia, a shortage of white blood cells. Two of the participants died over the course of the study, with cryptococcal meningitis and severe dementia being the causes of death in question.

The 12 participants in the study who received full doses of zimislecel showed dramatic results one year later, with 10 of them having achieved “insulin independence.” The study’s authors also wrote that those 12 study partipants were “free of severe hypoglycemic events” as a result of this treatment.

Scientists Successfully Tested a New Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes
Scientists Successfully Tested a New Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes
 A stem cell treatment shows promise

In an article on the study in The New York Times, Gina Kolata got to the heart of why this study’s results are so important: they could result in an alternative to insulin treatment for type 1 diabetics. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the company behind zimislecel, told the Times that they would apply for FDA approval for the treatment in 2026 if the study’s results continue to hold up.

More Like This

Flying fox in flight
Flying Foxes Might Be Able to Help Humans Treat Diabetes
Hand holding syringe
Stem Cell Treatment Worked on One Patient’s Type 1 Diabetes
Mounjaro boxes
One Study Explored the Effects of Mounjaro Over Several Years
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
A tourist taking a photo of the Taj Mahal with their camera phone
Your Camera Phone Is Ruining the View
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Medical professional monitoring a bearded man's glucose levels

Stem Cell Treatment Shows Promise in Treating Diabetes

Tylenol boxes

Scientists Just Had a Breakthrough In Understanding Tylenol

A person hiking on a scenic route. We take a look at how some hikers are turning to AI for routes and directions.

Experts Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Hiking Routes

David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s

How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week