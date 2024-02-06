Silk & Snow Has Changed My Bedtime Routine for the Better

We spend a third of our lives in bed, a fact that I’m sure you’ve heard over and over again. But as important as sleep is for the brain and body, it took me a long time to come around to luxury bedding. I was fine with my $48 sateen Target sheets (which are fire by the way and only get softer with time) and suffered through nights sleeping with subpar quilts and second-rate duvets. Why? Maybe because all of these DTC luxury bedding companies that have launched in the last 10 years felt like a try hard. But now that I’m a decade older, I’ve finally given in, and I can’t believe it’s taken me so long. Young guns, don’t wait: invest in your bedding and sleep now.

One of the brands that made me see the light is Silk & Snow, a Canadian brand that champions high-quality materials, sustainable sourcing and customer-facing transparency so you know exactly what you’re cuddling into every night. I’ve been sleeping with Silk & Snow for two months now, and I gotta say, I’m in love. Here’s a rundown of what I’ve tried and my honest review of it all.

I’m an extremely hot sleeper, but like to be extra warm during the day. (Much to my coworkers’ dismay, I keep my apartment at 72-75 degrees until I put the AC on and sleep in 65-66 degree temps.) Even in the dead of winter when it’s 65 degrees in my apartment, there’s still a very good chance that I’ll wake up sweating.

I’m also very picky about weight when I’m sleeping. If I could have nothing touching me but still be cozy, that would be ideal, but it’s also super uncomfortable to sleep with no covering at all. I know, I’m a bit of a Goldilocks, but I can’t help how I feel. Luckily, Silk & Snow’s Lightweight Down Duvet is as close as it comes to perfection for me.

If I could do without down, I would. But I’ve tried synthetic filled duvets before, and they damn near suffocated me. So I appreciate that Silk & Snow uses traceable, ethically-sourced Hutterite duck down from Alberta, Canada. The Lightweight Duvet features 700 fill power and is 18 ounces (versus the all season at 24 ounces) with a 100% cotton shell. When I say this thing feels like a cloud, it truly does. It’s very soft and lightweight, but it also feels super cozy when trying to fall asleep.

Did it solve my hot sleeper problem? Not a chance, but I don’t think anything will, save for maybe an industrial fan blowing ice cold air onto my bed. But it’s certainly one of the best duvets I’ve ever used, and it’s certainly one of the most luxurious. Crawling into bed with this thing is a treat, to be sure.

The other super picky thing I need when I sleep? The softest, silkiest cotton sheets ever. Anything with the slightest amount of grain just won’t do, which is why I turned to Silk & Snow’s Egyptian Cotton Sheets. They are pretty smooth and soft after the first wash, but they just get better with time, becoming softer and smoother with each subsequent wash. I’m also a staunch no top sheet kinda gal, so the Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover is also a winner.

I love the muted, dusty colors that Silk & Snow offers, so opted for the set in Tempest Blue. They have neutral gray vibes — which I love for bedding — but are a touch more vibrant, so they feel like an easy, design-forward detail.

Let me get this out of the way real quick — I do not like linen sheets. I don’t understand why you would want to sleep with a burlap sack if you have the choice of cool, smooth cotton. But some people love them, and my husband has been begging me to try them for a while.

So what does one do? Get him a set to try out when I’m out of town, of course. He’s a man who enjoys some texture in his linens, so he enjoyed Silk & Snow’s Flax Linen Sheets, especially with the contrast of a sateen duvet cover.

Will you ever catch me sleeping on these things? Not a chance. But if you’re someone who enjoys linen sheets, definitely give these a try. And at least my husband can still use the pillowcases when I’m around!

My neck is fucked. After sitting in front of a computer all week, my skull feels like it’s crushing my spine. I’ve tried everything — sleeping with two pillows, with flat pillows, with foam pillows. I even tried one of those adjustable pillows that came highly recommended by another publication, and it was awful. I returned it after a week. So after seeing that Silk & Snow had a pillow, I thought, “What the hell. Let me give this thing a try.”

Is my tech neck completely cured? The pain doesn’t truly go away until those breeze vacation weeks come around when I’m barely sitting at all. BUT this pillow has lessened the pain and improved my sleep tenfold.

I’ve never seen a pillow like this before. The 100% cotton cover features a down-like microfiber fill, so soft and airy, much like the duvet. Then the core is filled with shredded memory foam, which you can adjust to your liking. I took out a little too much on the first night and felt that the pillow was too flat for my liking, so I added some back in on the second night. I haven’t had to adjust it since, and I no longer wake up with severe neck pain. It’s truly the best pillow I’ve ever owned.

My bath towels were really in need of a refresh, and Silk & Snow’s plush Egyptian cotton terry towels are just the thing. They are thicker than any towels I’ve owned in a while, and they feature a hanging loop for easy storage and drying (this doesn’t seem like a big deal, but all brands should take note — it’s a game changer). Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to this little luxury.