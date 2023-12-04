Leisure

SWSB: The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Is So Nice, I Bought It Twice 

64,000 five-star ratings can't be wrong

a grey Bedsure blanket on a snowy blue background
Bedsure's Fleece Blankets have 64,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. We're one of them.
Amazon/Getty Images
By Remi Rosmarin
December 4, 2023 9:27 am

I never thought I’d be waxing poetic about a blanket I bought on Amazon, but here I am. And I’m not alone. The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket has over 64,000 five-star ratings from blissfully comfortable shoppers, who are probably writing their reviews while happily swaddled in it. 

While there are plenty of great blankets out there, this one stands out for its simplicity. It’s just a really warm, really soft, really well-made blanket at a pricepoint that almost feels too good to be true. Luckily, it’s not. 

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon : $20 – $60

What It Is:

At the most basic level, this is a two-sided reversible blanket. It’s made of 100% polyester, but one side features a velvety flannel while the other is a plush, pillowy sherpa fabric. The blanket manages to be thick and substantial without feeling overly heavy. 

It comes in four sizes: throw, twin, queen, and king. It also comes in over 20 colors, from basics like charcoal and cream to vibrant shades like orange and magenta. No matter the color, the sherpa fabric always remains the same cream tone, except for one all-black option. 

a grey Bedsure Fleece Blanket on a bed
The Bedsure Blanket comes in a variety of sizes, from a chic throw up to Cali king.
Amazon

Thanks to the polyester construction, this blanket is durable and easy to care for. It’s machine washable and can be thrown in the dryer, too. It maintains its shape, so you don’t have to worry about it getting ruined in the dryer. 

A sherpa blanket of this thickness, size, and quality usually costs around $100, but this one starts at just $22 (for the throw size) and caps at $46 (for the king size). 

Why I Swear By It:

A blanket is the kind of product that you may not put a lot of thought into before you purchase, but this one has proven to me that buying a good blanket makes all the difference. 

This is not the most chic, sophisticated blanket you’ve ever seen. If you’re going for simply aesthetic appeal, you might not see this as a winner. But if you’re going for pure comfort, this blanket is one of the warmest and most comfortable things I own. I originally bought one Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket, in the cream color in a queen size, but instantly became obsessed and knew I needed another. So I got the navy, too.

a grey Bedsure fleece blacket with a blue bow
Starting at just $20, the Bedsure Fleece Blanket makes a perfect gift.
Amazon

Both sides of this blanket are supremely soft. With the large queen size, you have more than enough material to completely envelope yourself in cozy sherpa fleece goodness. 

I use these blankets a lot, with one permanently on my couch and one on my bed, so I like to wash them frequently, too. I love that I don’t have to be precious with these blankets and can just throw them in the washer and dryer; anything that is that easy to take care of is a win in my book. And what’s better than curling up in an freshly-warmed-from-the-dryer blanket? 

I’m impressed by how well this product has held up over the past two years. It still maintains its superior softness and looks almost exactly as it does when I bought it, barring some pilling on the sherpa side which feels expected with use. With its track record so far, I’m excited to bask in the comfort of my Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blankets for many years to come.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon : $20 – $60

