Wellness

The Hand Lotion the Entire InsideHook Office Is Obsessed With

It hydrates, it smells good and, unfortunately, we just ran out

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 18, 2024 1:12 pm
The Hand Lotion the Entire InsideHook Office Is Obsessed With
Ouai

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The InsideHook office suffered an immeasurable loss last week: We ran out of our favorite hand lotion.

I can’t recall exactly how the Ouai Hand Créme found its way to my desk. It likely was part of a goodie bag from an event I had attended, or maybe sent as an extra treat by Ouai along with one of their other beauty products, but this summer I had anointed it my new office hand lotion — an essential grooming item that should be on/in every desk alongside deodorant and a toothbrush

Quickly, though, my 3oz. bottle of hand lotion became my coworkers’ 3oz. bottle of hand lotion. I’m a generous lady, and since I admittedly didn’t buy the tube with my own hard-earned cash, I felt I had no real right to claim it as my own. As the temperatures in New York began to shift from suffocatingly sweaty to bitterly cold, it would’ve been really fucked up if I’d denied my colleagues essential hand moisture. But now, pretty much every work day we pass the tube around like a hot potato. Hence our now depleted supply.

A a commerce editor, my desk is essentially a Sephora display. From fragrances and lipsticks to eye creams and dry shampoo, a lot of goop has crossed this surface area — including lotions. So what made Ouai’s Hand Créme such an InsideHook HQ favorite?

If you’re unfamiliar with Ouai, the brand offers an array of beauty and wellness products, but their hair treatments, in particular, are their bread and butter. Unsurprising, since the brand’s founder is celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, who rose to fame as the Kardashians’ personal hair stylist for years. 

I know, I too am skeptical of celebrity brands, as well as anyone with a close relation to the Kardashians. However, Ouai is the real deal. I use their Detox Shampoo to thoroughly purge any product buildup and oil from my hair, and their all-new Hair Gloss has been a godsend this winter, bringing shine and life back to my dry, dull hair. And as evidenced by our office’s fervent love for the brand’s hand cream, I’d surmise their bodycare is just as good.

So back to the hand lotion. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil and murumuru butter — a rich, all-natural butter that locks in moisture —, this creamy balm hydrates our hands beautifully. I personally suffer from extremely dry, cracked, irritated skin in the winter, and have tried a myriad of lotions and body butters, and can say, Ouai’s hand lotion is quite effective. 

You also don’t need to a whole glob of product, just a small dab and wow you’ve got soft hands everyone will want to hold. 

There’s also no annoying sticky finish. Like some hand lotions you immediately want to wash off, the Ouai Hand Créme dries into a nice powdery feel, while still keeping hands moisturized, so you’re not smudging your phone or dripping all over your keyboard. 

For transparency: this hand cream has a subtle scent, for those who prefer their skincare fragrance-free. One InsideHook employee, and avid user of the hand cream, lovingly likened the scent to a “French whorehouse” (their words, not mine). The scent, in actuality, is called Rue St. Honoré, and is a sophisticated floral fragrance, with notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang and white musk. A more feminine scent, sure, but that didn’t stop my male colleagues from lathering on the nourishing balm, and it shouldn’t stop you either.

Overall, if you too have just finished the last drops of your go-to hand cream, may we recommend picking of a tube of the Ouai Hand Créme. Just be prepared to share. 

Ouai Hand Créme
Ouai Hand Créme
Buy Here : $24 Sephora : $24

More Like This

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
a collage of products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Arc’teryx Jackets, Sonos Turntables and CES Drops
Ruggable accent rug
The Best Accent Rugs for Every Type of Space
a collage of deals of the week on a background
From Abercrombia to Apple Watches: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

1-800-Flowers
Prep for Valentine’s Day and Save on Flowers

From Our Partner

Nebula Capsule Max
Nebula’s Capsule Projector Is 26% Off

$470$350

Buy More, Save More During Bespoke Post’s Winter Sale
Buy More, Save More During Bespoke Post’s Winter Sale

From Our Partner

L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boots
Save $40 on the Iconic L.L. Bean Boots

$149$109

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Brine's DNE chicken sandwich.
The World’s Hottest Chicken Sandwich Is Burning Up New York City
A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
leather boots in snow
How to Take Care of Your Leather Boots in Winter
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Forcing the Bears Onto “Hard Knocks” Could Be a Win for HBO
A bottle of Ancho Reyes Original liqueur on a bed of chiles
Crafting Mexican Flavor in Cocktails with Puebla’s Signature Pepper 
A selection of recommended bottles of high-proof rye whiskey
The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

The Hand Lotion the Entire InsideHook Office Is Obsessed With

The Hand Lotion the Entire InsideHook Office Is Obsessed With

A man holding a camera up into the air.

The Mood-Boosting Power of an Occasional “Photo Safari”

Interior of Silver Springs

Where to Work Out in West Hollywood

Alarm clock

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

This Stunning Silk Road Country Should Be on Your Travel List

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in yellow. We test drove the retro SUV — here's our full review.

Want a Retro SUV? Ford Obliges With Heritage Broncos.

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

Glasses of wine and wine bottles

Chicago’s 7 Best Wine Bars