lululemon’s Black Friday Specials Are Here

Save on the brand's best-selling activewear and accessories

Lululemon
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 24, 2023 9:31 am
Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.

The brand’s line extends far beyond those leggings, though, and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for everyone. And it’s pretty rare you can score that highly functional, good-looking gear at a lower price.

It’s why you should definitely consider shopping lululemon’s Black Friday event happening now. To make it easier for you, we’ve called out a heap of items from the event that’d make for a phenomenal gift to treat yourself or the workout fiend in your life to.

For Him:

lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant 32″
lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant 32″
lululemon : $128$99
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon : $78$49
lululemon Always In Motion Boxer (3-Pack)
lululemon Always In Motion Boxer (3-Pack)
lululemon : $74$54
lululemon Engineered Warmth Half Zip
lululemon Engineered Warmth Half Zip
lululemon : $158$109
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″
lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″
lululemon : $68$39
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon : $128$99

lululemon 5 Year Basic T-Shirt (3 Pack)
lululemon 5 Year Basic T-Shirt (3 Pack)
lululemon : $138$89
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Cardigan
lululemon : $168$129

For Her:

lululemon Define Jacket Luon
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
Buy Here : $118$79
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″
Buy Here : $98$59
lululemon Align Tank Top
lululemon Align Tank Top
Buy Here : $68$39
lululemon Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
lululemon Align™ V-Neck Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Buy Here : $58$39
lululemon Abrasion-Resistant Training Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon Abrasion-Resistant Training Long-Sleeve Shirt
Buy Here : $78$39
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
Buy Here : $48$29

