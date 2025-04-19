Wellness

A Rise in Dementia Patients Could Make ER Boarding Even More of a Problem

Two different crises could converge

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 19, 2025 1:37 pm EDT
Doctor looking at brain scan
What happens to hospitals when dementia cases rise?
Getty Images

A growing crisis affecting hospitals in the United States is the practice of ER boarding. The term describes the practice of hospital emergency departments keeping patients under observation as they wait for a bed to open up. An article published by the Association of Health Care Journalists last year called it “a horror story that’s largely hidden from public view,” and a New Hampshire judge ordered the state’s hospitals to end the practice in 2023.

Now, health care professionals and affected families are seeing another crisis intersect this one: a growing number of dementia patients could create an even larger problem for hospitals working to reduce wait times. A joint Associated Press/Side Effects Public Media investigation reveals harrowing conditions at some hospitals, including one description of a man with dementia who had to wait for 12 hours in a hospital’s emergency room before being evaluated by psychiatric staff.

Writing at the Associated Press, Devna Bose and Benjamin Thorp cite some alarming figures pointing to the gulf between hospital capacity and an aging population. Among the numbers Bose and Thorp cite is data from the American Hospital Association showing that the number of “staffed hospital beds” dropped by over 50,000 from 2003 to 2023.

Study Explores How Infections Can Increase Your Risk of Dementia
Study Explores How Infections Can Increase Your Risk of Dementia
 It’s part of a larger prevention effort

The AP’s report also cites a scientific study that shows that lengthy boarding times can lead to the development of delirium among dementia patients. “The findings suggest that [emergency department] boarding duration is a direct risk factor for developing delirium or severe agitation during inpatient admission,” the authors wrote. “Building on prior study results, we found this risk to be magnified in patients with dementia.”

With an aging population, it’s not hard to imagine these issues magnifying in the coming years. Health care professionals and the family members of people with dementia are equally aware of the severity of the issue; the question remains as to how best to alleviate this crisis in the making.

More Like This

Scientist working in lab
Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
Wide shot of senior male friends on sunrise bike ride on rural road
Here Are 6 Ways to Slow Memory Decline and Decrease Dementia Risk
Bed
New Study Ties Sleep Apnea to a Higher Risk for Dementia
An illustration of a man looking up at a tangled brain.
America Has a Dementia Problem. Here’s How to Dodge It.

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?
Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Chrono; NOMOS Minimatik 39; Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Aston
The Best Watches of March
a pink and green illustration of an equestrian on a horse with roses and horseshoes around it
How to Host the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Watch Party
63 superb gifts for Mom.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide
These are more than just soap bars.
The Best Bar Soaps Are Essential, Elevated and Anything but Basic
MRI scan showing brain activity. We take a look at the benefits creatine has on brain health.
This Is Your Brain on Creatine

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Doctor looking at brain scan

A Rise in Dementia Patients Could Make ER Boarding Even More of a Problem

Freezer for vaccines

Teen Scientists Win Earth Prize for Electricity-Free Refrigerator

On left, an image of Sachin Latti running. On right, the open road in Canada.

What It Takes to Run Across Canada in 75 Days

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.

How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers