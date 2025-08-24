Leisure > Watches

Apple Targets Competitor Oppo in New Watch Lawsuit

Oppo disputes the accusations

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 24, 2025 7:19 pm EDT
Apple Watches on display
Various models of the Apple Watch Series 10 are on display at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.
Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Did a former Apple employee bring smartwatch secrets with them when they began working for electronics company Oppo? That’s the question at the center of a lawsuit filed this month in the Northern California U.S. District Court. The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Chen Shi, who worked for Apple between 2020 and 2025, “undertook to gather highly sensitive information about Apple Watch to assist the OPPO Defendants’ development of a competing wearable.”

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Shi left Apple in June 2025 after being recruited by Oppo in April of the same year. As Juli Clover reports at MacRumors, Dr. Shi did not divulge that he was leaving for a competitor, instead citing familial reasons for a planned move to China. The lawsuit goes on to several internet searches that Dr. Shi made about privacy related to shared files and folders, including a search for an answer to the question, “Can somebody see if I’ve opened a file on a shared drive?”

In a statement provided to MacRumors, Oppo denied any wrongdoing. “We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee’s conduct during his employment at OPPO,” the company stated, emphasizing that they also “[respect] the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple.”

Apple Settles Lawsuit Over Expanding Watch Batteries
Apple Settles Lawsuit Over Expanding Watch Batteries
 The lawsuit has been underway for years

If this leaves you with a sense of deja vu, there’s a reason for that. In an article for Engadget on the lawsuit, Jackson Chen pointed out that this is Apple’s second such lawsuit this summer. In June, Apple filed a lawsuit against Di Liu, a former employee who left Apple to take a job with Snap. In an article on the case for The Verge, Jess Weatherbed reported that Apple seeks financial damages and returned documents from Liu.

More Like This

Apple Watches
Apple Watches Are Mistaking Skiing for Car Accidents
Fossil smartwatch
Fossil Is Getting Out of the Smartwatch Business
Apple Watch
Study: Apple Watch Can Help Monitor Cardiovascular Patients
Tag Heuer Just Released the World’s Most Expensive Smartwatch
Tag Heuer Just Released the World’s Most Expensive Smartwatch

Leisure
Leisure > Watches
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Overstory
The 7 Highest Places in the World to Grab a Drink
Catch flights in better 'fits.
Take It From a Woman: What You, a Man, Should (and Shouldn’t) Wear When You Travel
Expensive cooking ingredients recommended by chefs on an orange background
18 Chefs on the Splurgy Pantry Ingredients They Swear By
Traits of a performative male
The “Performative Male” Is the Latest TikTok Archetype
Jeans and a top from Levi's Blue Tab, the new Japanese-made sub-label
Levi’s Is Bolstering Its New Japanese-Made Sub-Label

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Watches, Right This Way

Apple Watches on display

Apple Targets Competitor Oppo in New Watch Lawsuit

different overlapping moonswatch watches

The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide

Tyler Childers wearing a 42mm Standard Issue Field Watch from Weiss Watch Company in 2020

The New “Flex” Among Musicians Is an Affordable American Watch

Three vintage Heuer chronographs, part of our guide of watches collectors should know

12 Vintage Heuer Chronographs Every Collector Should Know

Explore More Watches

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week