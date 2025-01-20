Leisure > Travel

You Can Still Find Affordable Flights to This Year’s Super Bowl

Chiefs and Eagles fans might need to be a little flexible, though

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 20, 2025 8:21 pm
Super Bowl signage at the Superdome
Caesars Superdome being prepared for Super Bowl LIX.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Next weekend, two postseason NFL games will determine the lineup for Super Bowl LIX, scheduled to take place in New Orleans. The location is set, but the competitors are not — even so, it’s likely that many diehard fans of the Commanders, Eagles, Bills and Chiefs are weighing their options for traveling to New Orleans in early February. And while the idea of flying to the Super Bowl’s host city for the weekend, there are inexpensive options available.

At least, that’s what the staff of the airline pricing site Going have found. The site — formerly known as Scott’s Cheap Flights — has put together a guide to getting to New Orleans from one of the four cities that still have teams in Super Bowl contention. As of this writing, Going’s staff are seeing discounts on the average price of flights to New Orleans; a round trip flight generally priced between $500 and $750 can now be had for between $150 and $300.

In order to get an inexpensive flight there, travelers might need to put in a little extra legwork. Going’s staff found higher-than-usual prices from both Philadelphia and Kansas City to New Orleans. They recommend that Eagles fans consider traveling to Newark, JFK or LaGuardia airports to find significantly cheaper flights.

For Chiefs enthusiasts, Going found less expensive flights out of both Omaha and Springfield-Branson National Airport, each one accessible by bus from Kansas City.

Before the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, Alaska Airlines Is Adding New Orleans Flights
Before the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras, Alaska Airlines Is Adding New Orleans Flights
 The first flight on the new route will take off in January 2025

The Super Bowl tends to attract far more visitors to a host city than just ticketholders. Last year’s Super Bowl brought hundreds of thousands of people to Las Vegas; even when it comes to colder locations, the Super Bowl is a significant driver of tourism. Given New Orleans’s year-round popularity, it seems likely that Super Bowl LIX will be a massive draw, no matter which teams end up facing off there.

