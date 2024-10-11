Sober Travel Is More Than Just a Trend

A bucket of ice-cold beers at the beach, a sparkling glass of champagne in the French countryside, or a regal Martini in a dusky bar are just a few examples of alcohol imagery that the travel industry was built around. The idea of having a drink or two to unwind has been an integral part of the vacation narrative for centuries.

But these days, a growing number of vacationers are looking to build their trips around a little-to-no-alcohol agenda. By leaving behind their boozy baggage, they are reflecting the growing worldwide sober-curious movement and causing a shift in the travel industry.

Buoyed by wellness-focused Gen Z, teetotaling is on the rise around the world. A recent study by Expedia showed that 41% of Americans are looking to book a detox trip soon, while another survey reported that 34% are trying to drink less. Driven by the growing popularity of events like Dry January and Sober October, more people than ever are dipping their toes into teetotaling. Look no further than the sudden rise of N/A beer brands like Athletic alongside the surge in mocktails appearing in bars and restaurants to see proof of the phenomenon.

A quick glance online will reveal tags focused on people looking to avoid tipsy travel. Dry tripping, sober-curious travel, sober travel and flying dry are all trending as people look to avoid booze-filled trips. But as interest in vacationing without alcohol grows, so does the confusion. What exactly is sober travel?

“Too many people associate sober travel with quiet meditative moments way off the beaten path away from all the crowds. They couldn’t be more mistaken,” says Darci Murray, the founder of Hooked on Travel, an alcohol-free travel company. “Just because you don’t want to drink, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fantastic trips where others are at too. In fact, I tell people that you will find you are enjoying yourself more by ditching the hangovers, haziness and late nights so common with drinking. Plus, not feeling like you need a vacation after your vacation is great.”

Part of the beauty of the travel and hospitality industry adapting to the sober, curious movement is that they are creating a framework that all can enjoy. Whether you are living an alcohol-free life or are just looking for a break, there are more options than ever available. Major hotel chains like the Four Seasons, Hyatt, the Ritz-Carlton and Hilton have initiated non-alcoholic beverage programs across many of their properties. Virgin Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and Carnival have recently debuted dry packages on their ships. While locations like Healdsburg, located in the heart of wine-soaked Sonoma County, now offer a Mocktail Trail for travelers.

“It has never been easier to plan an alcohol-free vacation these days,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, the founder of GoingDry.co and the author of The Dry Challenge. “The changes made in the hospitality industry over the last several years to embrace the sober curious has been dramatic. From a memorable night out in New York City to a journey across Germany, you can easily enjoy a great dry trip with a little planning.”

As one of the pioneers in sober travel, the addiction and recovery industry laid the groundwork that companies like California-based Sober Vacations International and We Love Lucid, a U.K.-based sober travel company, have built upon. One of their key tenets is that a successful sober trip involves staying active by ensuring that there are plenty of sober-friendly outings and activities to keep you busy. By avoiding hanging out at the pool by the bar and instead exploring a location, the temptation to drink is minimized.

For anyone looking to dive into a sober curious or dry vacation, two recent reports may help you decide where to book your next trip. They perfectly highlight the diverse array of organizations getting caught up in sober travel. The first is from InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance company out of Rhode Island, and the second is from Lantana Recovery, an alcohol and drug recovery center in South Carolina. Both looked at a wide range of metrics to determine the best destinations for sober travel. Here are the top locations they recommend.

Famous for its soaring mountains and serene Buddhist temples, Nepal is a country filled with world travelers who often search for tranquility on the trail. Its tea houses and smiling populace have welcomed visitors for the last century, many of whom are not interested in a booze-filled trip. Nepal is also one of the world’s most affordable vacation destinations, and it is known for its abundance of wellness retreats and spas. Denmark: Once the land of the Vikings, Denmark is famous these days for its social system, which has resulted in one of the happiest populaces in the world. Copenhagen is known for its stellar dining scene and active lifestyles. It has the best bike infrastructure in the world, has wholeheartedly embraced mocktails and is chock full of tour activities. Outside the city, through the rest of its bucolic countryside, outdoor activities and laidback towns await.